This cheap Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum is down to a record-low price at Amazon

We love Shark vacuum cleaners. In fact, the brand is regularly featured highly in our best vacuum cleaner guide so you know you're getting both quality and value. Thanks to this deal, you can now get the excellent Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon for $149.99 (was $259.99).

The 42% discount makes this reliable vacuum cleaner an incredibly affordable all-around option – and especially good for pet owners. It has the power to suck up household pet hair on any surface including carpet and hard floors, plus there's the option to go handheld for smaller messes. With 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, too, this is one of the best cheap vacuums around.

Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

A whopping 42% discount brings this excellent stick vacuum cleaner down to under $150. The internal technology is ideally suited for grabbing all that hard-to-get-up pet hair that can ruin a carpet or look unsightly on a hard floor. Shark is a top vacuum manufacturer, too, so getting a model from such a good name at such a low price is a bargain.

The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has an XL dust cup so you don't have to empty it every time you whizz it around for a clean. LED headlights brighten up your route and the 40 minute runtime is more than enough to give the whole house a once over.

This Shark vacuum is one of the best options for pet owners thanks to its hypervelocity suction which delivers strong suction power. You'll also find the crevice tool incredibly helpful for cleaning those hard-to-reach places.

