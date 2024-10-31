This cheap Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum is down to a record-low price at Amazon
Roll up pet lovers: say goodbye to pet hair for under $150
We love Shark vacuum cleaners. In fact, the brand is regularly featured highly in our best vacuum cleaner guide so you know you're getting both quality and value. Thanks to this deal, you can now get the excellent Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon for $149.99 (was $259.99).
The 42% discount makes this reliable vacuum cleaner an incredibly affordable all-around option – and especially good for pet owners. It has the power to suck up household pet hair on any surface including carpet and hard floors, plus there's the option to go handheld for smaller messes. With 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, too, this is one of the best cheap vacuums around.
Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
A whopping 42% discount brings this excellent stick vacuum cleaner down to under $150. The internal technology is ideally suited for grabbing all that hard-to-get-up pet hair that can ruin a carpet or look unsightly on a hard floor. Shark is a top vacuum manufacturer, too, so getting a model from such a good name at such a low price is a bargain.
The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum has an XL dust cup so you don't have to empty it every time you whizz it around for a clean. LED headlights brighten up your route and the 40 minute runtime is more than enough to give the whole house a once over.
This Shark vacuum is one of the best options for pet owners thanks to its hypervelocity suction which delivers strong suction power. You'll also find the crevice tool incredibly helpful for cleaning those hard-to-reach places.
It's no problem if the Shark IX141 isn't for you. Our best vacuum cleaners guide has plenty more options with categories based on budget and requirements. We fully test and review all of our best cordless vacuums so you get hands-on and trustworthy advice.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.