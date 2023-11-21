These are probably the best three Dyson vacuum deals we'll see this Black Friday

With just a matter of days left until Black Friday deals finally begin, retailers are already dazzling with some of the best money-saving deals we’ve seen. For those who are looking for a reliable cordless vacuum this year, don’t miss out on these Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals.

We've tested and reviewed a variety of suckers from Dyson's vast catalog of vacuum cleaners, which regularly make their way into our list of best cordless vacuum cleaners available, so it's safe to say the deals below come highly commended.

For example, in the US, Dyson's V11 is a great cordless vacuum option that we awarded 4.5 stars in our review. For Black Friday, it's just $349.99 at Walmart versus its list price of $569.99. Alternatively in the UK, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute receives a generous £150 price drop to £549.99 from £699.99 directly from Dyson.

As it gets closer to Black Friday it's likely that Dyson's popular cordless vacuum models may not remain in stock for much longer. Keep up to date with Black Friday deals on our Black Friday Dyson deals page, which we will be updating regularly all week long.

Today's best Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals in the US

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.99 now $349.99 at Walmart

Record low - If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson V11 cordless vacuum on sale, and at the lowest price we've ever seen it. The Dyson V11 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: was $799.90 now $599.99 at Best Buy

This was recently a members-only deal for $539.99, but it's now public domain at a higher price of $599.99. If you're interested in a powerful, yet lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, and while it's not the lowest price we've ever seen (that was its earlier $539.99 sale price!), it's perfect for pet owners. The Dyson V15's illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart

Save $200 - Another absolutely superb Black Friday deal at Walmart for those looking for a high-end cordless vac. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features surprisingly powerful suction for a cordless, and an intelligent sensor that can optimize power and battery life depending on the surface you're vacuuming. A handy de-tangling motor bar makes short work of hair, while the built-in laser scanner illuminates hard-to-see dust. A cheap sucker, this is not, but we were impressed during our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review.

Today's best Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals in the UK

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was £699.99 now £549.99 at Dyson

Save £150 - Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V15 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. With 240 air watts of powerful suction and up to 60 minutes battery life, this vacuum is adaptable and robust, and it's one time to deep clean your whole home. We scored it 4.5 out of five stars in our review, too.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399 now £269 at John Lewis

Save £130: Amazon's Black Friday deals include the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for £269 - the lowest-ever price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was £849 now £749 at John Lewis

Save £100: There's no two ways about it - this is still a pricey device, but we have yet to see this top-of-the-range vacuum drop any lower than John Lewis' current price of £749. In our review, we gave this sucker four out of five stars, commending its battery life and excellent performance. Its main drawback is the hefty price tag, which is a little more passable with this £100 discount.