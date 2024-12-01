The best Dyson cordless vacuum is at an all-time low price in the Cyber Monday sales

The big day is tomorrow, and the Cyber Monday deals are really starting to pick up now. If you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, I've spotted an excellent price-drop on our favorite Dyson vacuum: the V11 Extra is now $349.99 (was $599.99) at Dyson. That's a major discount, and matches the lowest ever price we've seen on any V11 vacuum.

While it's not the highest-specced model, the V11 sits at the top of our best Dyson vacuum guide because it offers impeccable cleaning power and long battery life, for a relatively reasonable price – and with this discount, it's incredibly good value for money. There's a useful LCD screen to provide information, including spelling out exactly how long you have left in the current suction mode (there's up to a full hour of cleaning on a single charge). We awarded this model a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our Dyson V11 vacuum review.

Today's best Dyson vacuum Cyber Monday deal

Dyson V11 Extra: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Dyson Inc. The V11 is an ultra-capable cordless vacuum. It boasts excellent, efficient suction, courtesy of Dyson's unique inline design and cyclone-based motor, an extremely maneuverable floorhead, and superb battery life. Because this is the 'Extra' version, you'll also get a wide selection of detail tools.

The 'Extra' part refers to the range of tools included – you're getting a very comprehensive set here, including the standard crevice and combi tools, but also things like a Hair Screw tool for getting hair off furniture, and a dedicated mattress tool. My Dyson vacuum tools guide gives an overview of what the different attachments do.

If you have a larger budget and want something more advanced, it might be worth upgrading to one of the newer Dyson cordless vacuums. The model up from this one is the Dyson V15 Detect. This one introduces automatic suction adjustment based on how dirty the floor is.

It'll even show you exactly what it's sucking up, and when the patch of floor you're working on is clear and it's time to move on. There's also a second Fluffy floorhead for hard floors (not included with the V11 Extra I'm covering here), with an inbuilt laser to illuminate hidden dirt. It's more of an investment than the V15, but does have some Cyber Monday deals – the best one I've spotted is $499.99 (was $749.99 ) at Dyson.

