The best cheap Dyson vacuum cleaner just got a big discount

If one aim is to keep your home cleaner, one of the best deals you can buy right now is the Dyson V8 Absolute for £299.99 (was £399.99) at Dyson UK.

The £100 saving makes our pick for the best cheap Dyson even more appealing. We’re huge fans of the Dyson V8 Absolute and consider it to be the best vacuum cleaner for carpets. It has fewer features compared to newer models but it gets the essentials done exceptionally well.

The Dyson V8 Absolute also comes with plenty of tools and accessories so you can get things precisely cleaned, right down to a mattress tool and two power modes to get things just how you like them.

In the US? You can also get the Dyson V8 at Amazon for $349 (was $469.99).

Today’s best Dyson deals

Dyson V8 Absolute: was £399.99 now £299.99 at Dyson

Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 Absolute is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models.

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender if you want a powerful budget-friendly Dyson.

Dyson is a familiar name for anyone seeking one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. The Dyson V8 Absolute is budget-friendly while providing great suction on carpets. It also easily converts to handheld mode when you need to clean upholstery or even your car.

It has a relatively short runtime of 40 minutes, but for most homes, that won’t be a major issue. I particularly like the sound of it coming with a mattress tool so you can easily clean up dust, dirt, and allergens from where you sleep.

When it comes to hair, the Dyson V8 Absolute has a hair screw tool which removes hair from pet beds, car seats, stairs, and anywhere else getting a bit hairy. It also has a mini soft dusting brush for more delicate surfaces so it should be a one-stop solution. Combined, it’s ideal for someone seeking the best vacuum for pet hair if you don’t mind a relatively slender bin for dirt pickup.

If that all sounds like too much effort, there are other robot vacuum deals for you to be tempted by. They’re perfect for the hands-off approach. For something Dyson-focused, there are other Dyson Vacuum deals around too, as well as cheaper options in the back-to-school sales if you want a hoover for your halls or home.