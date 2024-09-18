This highly-rated Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum is now $200 off at Best Buy

As a rule of thumb, you can’t go wrong with anything from Shark or Dyson when it comes to cleaning your home well. Today, you can buy the Dyson V15 Detect at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $799.99) and it’s the ideal premium vacuum cleaner for a busy home full of pets.

We really appreciate the $200 saving on the Dyson V15 Detect and to sweeten the deal you also get ten accessories thrown in that will prove extra useful at home. These include a hair screw tool, reach-under tool, light pipe crevice tool, wand clip, and more. Whether you’re cleaning the floor, upholstery, or an awkward corner at home, the Dyson V15 Detect is keen to get there, as you would expect from one of the best vacuum cleaners around.

Today’s best Dyson vacuum deal

Dyson V15 Detect: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on the Dyson V15 Detect, which is designed to be versatile with 60 minutes of runtime and a power trigger which helps maximize efficiency and power. It has a LCD screen so you can see it picking up every particle on the ground, while it easily converts to a handheld vacuum when you need to clean the car or stairs. An advanced filtration system means it’ll all be clear in no time, too

Dyson makes some of the best cordless vacuums around and there is no reason why the Dyson V15 Detect wouldn’t be as good as those listed. As our Dyson V15 Detect review explains, it offers very powerful suction, along with a neat laser which highlights dust on hard floors. It’s expensive (but more affordable right now) and has a long recharge time, but it’s otherwise an “outstanding vacuum, and well worth considering”.

If you need one of the best vacuums for pet hair, you’ll appreciate how the Dyson V15 Detect cleans up pet hair well with its digital Motorbar cleaner head able to de-tangle long hair and pet hair as it goes along. That goes for its hair screw tool as well so you won’t have to contend with annoying blockages so often.

Powerful and effective, the Dyson V15 Detect is still a premium price so you may wish to check out other Dyson vacuum sales to find the best Dyson for your price range. For less effort, don’t forget the robot vacuum deals going on too.