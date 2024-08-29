Pick up this massive saving: the Dyson V8 is $120 off at Amazon right now

If you’re anything like me, when you think of a Dyson, you think of a high price tag. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye out for great deals such as this 26% saving that’s up for grabs now; you can purchase the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for $349 (was $469.99) .

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Dyson V8 available for this year. With over a quarter of the price slashed off, you can bag this vacuum for less thanks to the massive $120 discount. We like to keep an eye on the best cheap Dyson vacuum deals throughout the year, so it’s worth checking in if you’re not quite ready to take advantage of this deal.

Today's best Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469.99 now $349 at Amazon

Our reviewer called this lightweight Dyson vacuum versatile and uncomplicated, scoring it a commendable four out of five stars. It was already an affordable offering from this big-name brand, and now with this impressive $120 off, it's all the more tempting.

We were big fans of the Dyson V8 when we reviewed it , awarding it four out of five stars. We considered it an affordable option, even before this generous discount, plus we rated it for its impressive suction and versatile design. When we compared it against the Dyson V10 we found that the V8 was the more affordable option, ideal for smaller homes or for people looking for a lighter-weight vacuum cleaner.