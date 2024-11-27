One of our top-rated wet-dry vacuums just got a huge price cut in the Black Friday sales

The Tineco Floor One S5 Smart vacuum has received a major price cut for Black Friday. In the US, it's now $279 (was $499.99) at Amazon USwhile UK shoppers can pick up this excellent vac for just £269 (was £399) at Amazon UK - that's a record-low in both territories.

If you're looking for a low-effort way to keep your hard floors clean and shiny over the holidays, where there's never a shortage of spilled drinks and/or children throwing food about, this could well be the best Black Friday deal for you.

In our Tineco Floor One S5 review, our testers found this smart cleaner did a great job of clearing both solid and liquid messes. They were impressed with the Auto mode, which detects how dirty the floor is and adjusts power levels automatically in response, and found the max mode did a sterling job of dislodging dried-on stains. We rate one a more advanced model, from the same Tineco line, as the best wet and dry vacuum you can buy right now.

US deal Tineco Floor ONE S5: was $449.99 now $279 at Amazon The Floor One S5 is a wet-and-dry floor cleaner that contains sensors that enable it to bump up power when it detects a particularly dirty area of floor. It's great at tackling stains and spillages of all kinds, and boasts a self-clean function to minimize maintenance effort. With over $200 off list price, it's excellent value for money with this record-low Black Friday deal.

UK deal Tineco Floor ONE S5: was £399 now £269 at Amazon The Floor One S5 is a wet-and-dry floor cleaner with clever smart features. In auto mode, it'll bump up power when it detects a spillage, and on test we found it was excellent tackling stains and spillages. The self-clean function helps minimize maintenance effort. There's a third off RRP right now at Amazon - again, another record-low price.

Although this cleaner vacuums as well as mopping, you can't do one without the other. That means it won't be any

