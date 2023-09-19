Get spring cleaning with up to AU$552 off Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners

Dyson is no stranger to the term ’spring cleaning’, and now we’re just over two weeks into the season in Australia, the vacuum manufacturer extraordinaire has given us plenty of reasons to get into spring cleaning mode. How? By slashing prices on a range of cordless stick vacuum cleaners.

But if you’re less enthused about improving the look of your home and instead want to improve the look of your hair, you’re in luck, as Dyson has also generously discounted its complete range of hair styling tools, including the Supersonic hair dryer, Coralle hair straightener and Airwrap styler.

Oh, and there’s also a handy AU$200 knocked off the Purifier Cool TP07 to help keep you cooler at home and breathe cleaner air as the temperature steadily increases and we approach bushfire weather.

Discounts vary by individual product, with the biggest one we’ve spotted being a huge AU$552 knocked off the Gen5detect Absolute handstick. Still sitting pretty as the company’s most powerful cordless vac, it’s a scorcher of a deal. Read our Dyson Gen5detect review to find out if it's worth the splurge.

Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute | AU$1,549 AU$997 at Dyson (save AU$552) Despite other models being released since, the Dyson Gen5detect remains the company's most powerful vacuum, promising to leave your floors free from virtually any dirt and debris. Our review found that the increased battery life and the switch from a trigger to a power button helped to make this a fantastic option… so long as you don’t mind how heavy it is. Fortunately, Dyson’s smooth, motorised vacuum heads glide easily over floors, and with up to 70 minutes of runtime and a replaceable battery pack, you should have few issues cleaning a large space. And now with a AU$552 discount directly from Dyson, it could be the perfect time to supercharge your home cleaning.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute | AU$1,449 AU$1,299 at Dyson (save AU$150) This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the V15 Detect Absolute, but it's still a decent saving nonetheless. The Dyson V15 Detect sits at the second spot on our best vacuums list thanks to its compact and lightweight design paired with its powerful, dynamic suction. It has a 0.76L canister, up to 60 minutes of runtime with swappable batteries and a versatile design so you can switch it between a stick vacuum and a handheld one.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute | AU$1,299 AU$799 at Dyson (save AU$500) It might be a little older now, but the Dyson V10 Cyclone still makes an appearance on our best vacuum cleaners list. Another Dyson handstick that can easily switch between stick and handheld, the V10 Absolute also arrives with an array of attachments to help you cover more surfaces in your home.

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$999 AU$599 at Dyson (save AU$400) Don’t want to splurge on a vacuum? The Dyson V8 Absolute is Dyson’s second most affordable vacuum in the Spring Sale (the non-Absolute V8 is cheaper at AU$469). With five different attachments including the Fluffy and Motorbar cleaning heads and crevice tool, you’ll be able to give your home a thorough clean without breaking the bank. The difference between the V8 and V8 Absolute? The latter comes with attachments that allow it to be used on hard floors, while the standard V8 is designed solely for rugs and carpet.

Dyson Hair Styling Tool Deals

Want to add some efficient pizzazz to your everyday look? Dyson's range of hair styling tools are some of the best you can buy. But, you traditionally need a lot of cash to buy them, which is why these Spring Sale deals are very welcome.

Dyson Airwrap Complete | AU$949 AU$699 at Dyson (save AU$250) The hair styler that can do it all, the Dyson Airwrap dries and styles your hair using innovative airflow, not unlike the airflow process that makes Formula 1 cars go fast. Not only does this result in more effective drying and styling, but it also prevents heat damage, dryness and frizz for your hair. What’s more, this is the Complete version, meaning it comes with a multitude of attachments, giving you the option of styling your hair in a number of ways. This model is designed for hair shorter than chest length, but if you rock Rapunzel-like hair, then the Long version is also available for the same AU$699 price.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer | AU$649 AU$499 at Dyson (save AU$150) We said the Dyson Supersonic was the “best hair dryer on the market” when we reviewed it, and we stand our ground on that opinion today. Our only niggle? The launch price. So, now that launch price has been reduced by AU$150, it makes it even easier to recommend. Still an investment, yes, but if you’re someone who dries their hair multiple times a week, the Supersonic will minimise the amount of damage loaded upon it, and the time it takes to do each blowdry. As with the Airwrap, the discount here is on the complete set, which comes with a multitude of attachments to help you dry and style your hair in numerous ways. You'll wonder how you ever made do without it.

Dyson Corrale hair straightener | AU$699 AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$150) We may think the Corrale isn’t the best designed hair straightener ever, but there’s no denying it's a top performer when put to the task. The – frankly genius – method with which the Corrale straightens hair is almost faultless. The heat plates flex during each glide over your hair, adding pressure when needed and reducing it when it isn’t. The result is perfectly straightened hair, without the worry of excessive heat damage, although we would recommend using a product to protect your tresses anyway.

Dyson Air Purifier Deals

Dyson air purifiers work to remove pollutants from the air, and various models can either cool a room down, heat a room up, or both. The top-of-the-range formaldehyde air purifiers have received a discount in the Dyson Spring Sale, but only AU$5. So our pick of the purifier deals would be the cooling TP07 model.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 | AU$949 AU$749 at Dyson (save AU$200) There's only really one Dyson air purifier deal worth mentioning, and it's this AU$200 saving on the Purifier Cool. Promising to purify an entire room, remove 99.95% of ultrafine particles and cool things down when the temperature rises, it's the perfect home addition before the Australia summer hits.