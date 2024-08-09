It's a Bluetooth speaker, it's a color-changing smart light, it's a bathroom fan – and I think I want it

There's no acoustic space quite like a bathroom when you want to sing along to your favorite tracks, but most smart speakers aren't really made to handle that kind of heat and humidity. Thankfully, Home Depot has come to the rescue with a Bluetooth speaker/ventilation fan/smart lighting combo that will transform your bathroom karaoke sessions with audio and color-changing illumination.

The Commercial Electric Smart Exhaust Fan Powered by Hubspace is a strange, but interesting device that fills a particularly damp niche in your home. Hubspace is Hope Depot's own smart home platform, and works with Alexa and Google Home, so you can use it with your existing devices and use voice commands to control it through a smart speaker (though it's not yet Matter-compatible).

Alternatively, you can manage it through the Hubspace mobile app, which lets you set schedules, change the color of the light, tweak the fan speed, and group various Hubspace products together. You can pick a warm or cool while light, or choose from a palette of RGB options.

The fan works with Home Depot's own Hubspace platform, and is Alexa and Google Home compatible (Image credit: Home Depot)

Smarts after dark

It also has a humidity sensor, so the fan only kicks in when necessary, and turns off automatically when the steam has cleared. Airflow is adjustable, and the fan is quiet enough to avoid disturbing your tunes, operating at a 0.8-1.0 sone level depending on your chosen setting. That's no louder than your refrigerator, so it definitely shouldn't impede your in-shower singalongs.

There's a motion sensor too, and a subtle nightlight mode that will illuminate for nocturnal bathroom visits with no need to fumble for a switch or dazzle yourself when nature calls.

The Smart Exhaust Fan is available to buy from Home Depot starting today, priced at $199 (about £160 / AU$300).

