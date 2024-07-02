Philips Hue's new powerful smart lights can illuminate every nook and cranny in your home

Lighting brand Philips Hue has quietly launched refreshes of their Pillar and Runner spotlights in Europe. Their respective lines consist of multiple models with several similarities between them.

Beginning with the Pillar line, they hang from the ceiling pointing down, replacing the main light fixture. The series houses the company’s recently released GU10 bulbs, capable of a maximum brightness level of 400 lumens and a total “lifetime of 25,000 hours”.

The lights also sport a White Ambiance. As explained by NotebookCheck, the feature allows users to set the color temperature from 2,200K for warmer hues up to 6,500K for mimicking daylight. You can remotely control up to 10 individual Pillar fixtures through the official Philips Hue app for Android or iOS. Light brightness can be dimmed by pressing the buttons on the side of the Pillar or through the mobile app.

Voice commands are supported via Google Assistant and Alexa; however, you will need to own a “compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device.” Philips Hue states homeowners can connect the Pillar lights to a Hue Bright to unlock additional features, such as the ability to set up automated lighting.

There are three individual Pillar models available for purchase in the EU. The base light costs €89.99, the double spotlight at €159.99, and the extension light costs €69.99. That last one lacks the dimmer switch, though.

Double and triple lights

Philip Hue’s Runner lights feature the same GU10 bulb with the same lumen and color temperature amounts. Unsurprisingly, the bulb lifetime is set for 25,000 hours as well. The main difference between these and the Pillar series depends on the model. For example, the main Runner light is arguably more flexible. It goes up on a wall with its light beam sitting at a 40-degree angle, so you can think of it as a small personal lamp.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Alongside it are the double and triple Runner spotlights. These, like the Pillar, go up on the ceiling, but they have the potential to be brighter. Each of the fixtures emits light at 400 lumens. Adding everything together, the double Runner model has a maximum output of 800 lumens, and the triple model maxes out at 1,200 lumens.

Besides that, the Runner series has all the same features as the Pillar line. Voice commands via Alexa, compatibility with the Hue Bridge, the ability to control 10 lights through the app, and so on.

Availability

The Runner lights are available for purchase in the EU and the UK. The base model costs €89.99, and €69.99 for the option without the switch. UK customers can only buy the latter at £59.99. The double Runner spotlight is priced at £134.99/€159.99 while the triple array costs £189.99/€219.99. It’s important to mention that all UK listings are currently out of stock, and in the EU, the same products are running low.

It’s unknown if there are plans to restock soon, so we reached out to Philips Hue for more information on this and to see if they plan to launch both in the United States. This story will be updated if we hear back.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best smart lights for 2024.