I’d bet you’ve seen a Vestaboard out and about – some coffee shops use them to let you know an order is ready, hotels have them around showing the weather or custom text, restaurants have them up, and you can even have one in your home or apartment.

It’s been around for a bit, and there’s even a smaller, much more affordable version up for now – more on that later – but the Vestaboard is an expensive smart display that lacks an LED screen, and that makes it especially refreshing.

The Vestaboard itself doesn’t scream 'smart', and that’s sort of the point; it’s a classic ticker board that seems like it was taken straight out of an old airport terminal or train station. But these 132-character modules, they can flip, fold, and flap to instantly display the right character, icon, or color. Since it’s connected to the internet, you can send almost anything to it… assuming it fits.

I’ve been testing a Vestaboard review unit for a while and have used it to display various things, including the weather, what’s currently playing on Spotify, a random Springsteen lyric, election results, the latest sports scores, and even inspirational quotes. With any of these, when it gets the input from the companion app for iOS or Android, as well as a status update from one of the connected services, it will spring to life and update the board.

This could be switching from the weather forecast, which flashes every morning, to a quote of the day, or, if I have it synced with music playback, updating every time a new song begins. Yes, the turning of the flaps to display a new message can be quite jarring at first, but I’ve grown accustomed to it. I really like the simplicity of this smart display.

The price of that simplicity and minimalism doesn’t come cheap, though. The Vestaboard is $3,499 (about £2,500 / AU$5,300) in either Flagship Black or Vestaboard White, and to get access to these third-party extensions and service connections, you’ll need Vestaboard Plus at $99.99 (about £70 / AU$150) a year. Clearly not super accessible or affordable, though there is a cheaper, smaller, equally click-clacky Vestaboard Note up for order now at the discounted price of $899 (about £660 / AU$1,370), which will eventually jump to $1,299 (about £950 / AU$2,000).

Price aside, let’s dive into the Vestaboard, starting with the fact that it needs to be wall-mounted. Fortunately, a plate is included in the box. I was able to install the unit itself with the help of a family member, first mounting the wall bracket, then the central unit, plugging it into power, and then attaching the cover over the front.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The Vestaboard comes with a super-short power cable, which isn’t ideal, especially for renters. Why? Well, you’re likely not someone who’s installing a dedicated outlet for this, and you’ll need to pay $24 for a longer, eight-foot power cable that the brand sells, or opt for an extension of some sort. Considering the unit itself is so expensive, I really wish you got both in the box, or just the longer one.

To be clear, though, it can’t just stand up on its own, so you’ll need to wall-mount it. As much as it is a smart display and messaging board, it is also designed to be an art piece that can be updated. You can even design your own creations with icons and colored flaps to appear on the board or, with Vestaboard+, have it cycle through several categories, either user-generated or made in-house at the company.

Once mounted and plugged in, I followed the steps in the app to discover the Vestaboard, connected it to the Wi-Fi, and walked through the tutorial. I also made the call to pay the $95 for a year of Vestaboard Plus, as it really makes the experience. I do believe it should be included, as it gives you access to a whole range of pre-made things to toss up and extensions.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

The latter are the most exciting – I can sync my Vestaboard with my Sonos account to display the song title and artist when it’s playing, or even connect with a specific service like Spotify. There’s also a host of content, including daily jokes, little games like word scrambles, and quotes from anything – from Bruce Springsteen songs to Disney movies or historical figures. It’s extensive and aims to encompass a variety of genres.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

You can also write out anything custom you’d like to display – so for a friend’s birthday, I could write 'Happy Birthday Karalyn', or for a New Year’s Eve party, I had the Vestaboard display ticker a countdown that ended with it saying 'Happy New Year' and flipping the various flaps to simulate fireworks.

There was even a Santa Tracker – though TechRadar’s own live blog was a bit more real-time – an election tracker, and nearly all major sports leagues are covered here. I also have mine set to display the weather forecast daily at 8am, and it’s nice to quickly glance at the screen and see if I need an umbrella or not. Again, you don’t need to spend $3,500 just for that, but it’s part of the Vestaboard experience.

One thing to note is that the Vestaboard can't be used to control other smart home gadgets. It’s really a display board that can be used for custom messaging, text from widgets, or art created using its colored flaps. It’s a high-priced, expensive smart home device that’s definitely a lavish expense, but I have no doubt that it’ll be delightful when it starts to display something fresh.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

At this price, I truly believe that the longer power cord and a subscription to Plus should be included in the box. I mean, $3,500 is a lot, and depending on your setup, you’ll need the power cord, and the subscription really lets you get the most out of the device.

I think that’s what makes the smaller Vestaboard Note really exciting, and the fact that the ecosystem is slowly but surely expanding. Similar to spending thousands of dollars on a TV, the Vestaboard falls into the nice-to-have category.

After a few months of testing, the thrill hasn’t worn off; I’ve just grown more used to it springing to life to update the ticker board. It’s easily one of the most elegant pieces of tech in my apartment, and the one that catches the attention of family and friends every time, without fail.