Nanoleaf's new smart display cases show off your collectibles and sneakers with sound-reactive lighting

Nanoleaf, the company behind some of the most fun and unusual smart lighting we've tested, has launched a new set of illuminated display cases to show off your sneakers, figurines, books, and other collections.

The Expo Smart LED Display Case is a set of modular boxes, each measuring 15 x 11.4 x 8.7in / 38 x 29 x 22cm on the outside, and 14.2 x 9.8 x 7.5in / 36 x 25 x 19cm on the inside. That's large enough to hold shoes up to approximately a US mens 15, or UK/AUS 14, or your average-sized paperback and hardback books.

The system integrates with all the major smart home platforms, including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Alexa, as well as Samsung Smart Things and Razer Chroma.

Sound-reactive lighting

You can choose from different light settings, including plain white lighting, 'scenes' with shifting colors, and custom palettes made using the Nanoleaf app.

Boxes automatically detect one another when connected, and can create Philips Ambilight-style visualizations with screen-mirroring and sound reaction to co-ordinate with your home cinema or gaming system.

A starter kit of four expo boxes costs $299.99 / £258 / AU$509.99, while a set of eight is $573.45 / £456 / AU$840.60. Add-on boxes are $79.99 / £99.99 / AU$105.99 each. They are available to buy now from Fantaqi or Nanoleaf.

We'll be testing the Expo Smart LED Display Case soon, and will bring you a full review when we've finished putting it through its paces illuminating our own collections.

