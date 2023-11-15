These Black Friday night sky projector deals will light up your holidays and beyond

Night sky projectors, also called star projectors, have gotten so popular over the last couple of years for a reason. These light projectors add a cosmic ambiance to your home like no other, and they're fantastic for setting an ethereal mood on movie nights, at parties, for the holidays, and even when you're just relaxing or reading. They also make for a great night light in the kids' bedroom. Some even have app support or work with Alexa and Google Assistant.

These night sky projectors aren't usually cheap, but for Black Friday, they're typically heavily discounted, which makes now the best time to invest. In fact, they're among the best Black Friday deals around, offering up to 51% off so that they're more accessible to holiday shoppers.

Encalife's Atmosphere smart galaxy projector, for example, is down to $99.97 at Encalife - giving you $100 off. If you want a cheap one, the brand's Star Light Galaxy projector with built-in Bluetooth speaker is now under $20 on Amazon with its 33% discount.

That's just a sampling, as we've found a number of night sky projectors already on sale for Black Friday. Take a look at the best ones below.

Up to 50% off on night sky projectors

Encalife Atmosphere Smart Galaxy Star Projector: was $199.97 now $99.97 at Encalife

This fabulous smart galaxy projector displays moving nebula and star projections, and has adjustable speed and brightness. Even better, it has app support and also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for that smart home convenience. Right now, it's $100 off, offering a 50% discount.

Encalife Star Light Galaxy Projector: was $29.97 now $19.97 on Amazon

If you want something cheap for the kids' bedroom, this one from Encalife is now under $20 with this $10 Black Friday discount. It's not as feature-rich, but it does have 21 lighting modes and a built-in Bluetooth speaker for that full relaxation mode.

POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector: was $149.99 now

$89.99 at Amazon

If you want something with swappable projections - Pococo has sets of slides available for purchase - then this adorable-looking star projector is the one to get. At 40% off, with an additional 12% discount with a coupon, this comes with a 5K Ultra HD disc lens, three timer settings, and a built-in battery as well as the diamond star disc or slide. Be sure to tick that coupon box to get the full 52% discount.

Encalife Ambience Galaxy Star Projector With Speaker: was $119.97 now $59.97 at Encalife

SunTime Star Projector Galaxy Night Light: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

If you or your kids are really interested in space, this cool-looking night projector in the shape of a spaceman is going to be a fun addition to your home. It has adjustable angles, brightness, and runtime, and comes with 8 gorgeous effects. Right now, it's dropped from $50 to $35 - a 30% discount.