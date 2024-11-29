Secure your home for less with 36% off for Black Friday on the EufyCam S330 2-Cam Kit at Amazon

It’s that time of year where Black Friday deals are coming at you hard and fast. If you want to keep an eye on your home for less, we’ve spotted the deal for you. Today, you can buy the EufyCam S330 2-Cam Kit at Amazon for $299.99 (was $469.99) which is the lowest price it’s ever been.

Previously, it’s dipped to around $370 so this is a substantial price cut compared to the past. The 36% discount actually gets even better if you decide you need 4 cameras instead with 46% off here and the 4-cam pack costing $429.99 instead of $799.99 but most homes will be more than happy enough with two cameras.

Even better, unlike many other options, there’s no need to pay a subscription fee so this is a one-off investment that should keep you safe for a while to come.

Today’s best security camera deal

Eufy eufyCam S330 2-Cam Kit: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon With the eufyCam S330 2-Cam Kit, you get 4K resolutions in both daytime and night. It’s possible to spot any details such as a person lurking or simply an animal roaming, with the camera able to enhance low light conditions. It’s self-sustaining with an integrated solar panel so you only need two hours of sunlight each day to power it. There’s also clear two-way audio.

Many of the best home security cameras require you to sign up to a subscription to get the best from your setup, but the eufyCam S330 skips all that. It has local expandable storage with 16GB built-in and the option to expand that to up to 16TB. You can store as much or as little as you need without paying each month which is a big advantage in the long term.

The eufyCam S330 also has Alexa and Google Assistant support, so you can control it with your voice, while two-way audio means you can speak to anyone calling unexpectedly. It works well together with the best smart home devices. Facial recognition software is accurate up to 99.9% so you can always see who’s there with the camera able to recognize family from strangers.

If you need something a little different, there are Black Friday Ring camera deals which may suit your needs better. The Amazon Black Friday sale is a huge highlight at the moment too.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US