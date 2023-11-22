Grow a massive indoor garden with this Black Friday AeroGarden Farm deal
The AeroGarden Farm is nearly half off right now
There are so many products that you can invest in this Black Friday season, giving you the chance to start a new hobby or passion thanks to a well-timed deal. One such deal is for the AeroGarden Farm 24XL with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit, which is on sale for $472.99 on Amazon.
Black Friday deals come in all shapes and sizes, and this one in particular is an excellent deal. If you're passionate about indoor gardening or want to try it out for the first time, this is a great product to invest in. I previously wrote a piece detailing my own amazing experience with the basic AeroGarden model, and this version allows you to grow far more plants. Not to mention that thanks to this deal, it cuts the price nearly in half and makes it far more affordable.
Black Friday deal: AeroGarden Farm 24XL with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit deal
AeroGarden Farm 24XL with Salad Bar Seed Pod Kit: was
$895 now $472.99 on Amazon
The AeroGarden Farm 24XL kit also comes with plenty of smart features to make said growing even easier like two LED lights that promote fast growth, an automatic light timer light, a digital screen that alerts you when to add water and plant food, and even WiFi connectivity that lets you control the garden remotely. It's easily one of the best smart devices out there, especially if you want a garden of your own indoors.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
