Grab a Ring video doorbell for just $59.99 for Labor Day and never miss another package delivery

Labor Day is the perfect time to snag a video doorbell at a great price, and Amazon is offering some huge savings on some of the best Ring devices you can buy today. My deal of the day is the classic Ring Video Doorbell, which can now be yours for just £59.99 (was $99.99). It's a feature-packed doorbell that ranks towards the top of our roundup of the best video doorbells – and with a massive 40% off in the Labor Day sales, it's even easier to recommend.

Ring isn't the only name to consider when you're choosing a video doorbell though, and there are some great deals on other big brands too. If you're thinking of investing in a whole smart home setup, the Ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle is a great deal at $369.97 (was $489.97).

It includes a high-resolution video doorbell, one of Ecobee's beginner-friendly smart thermostats to help reduce your energy usage, a temperature sensor and air quality monitor, and two contact sensors for doors or windows. It all works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, and can be set up in minutes.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

This is our current pick for the best budget video doorbell you can buy, and with this Labor Day deal it's even better value. We were impressed by the quality of its video and audio output, and this is its best price since Black Friday.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

With a wider field of view (great for seeing packages), motion detection, and color night vision, this doorbell is hard to beat if you don't want to mess with wires. Our reviewer gave it 4.5 stars, and it's back to its lowest ever price in the Labor Day sale at Amazon.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: was $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Battery Doorbell Pro is down to a record low price at Amazon right now. It does everything that the Plus does, and offers a bird's eye view of your home so you can see where people have been. There's improved video in low lighting conditions as well.

Ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle: was $489.97 $369.97

We're big fans of Ecobee's minimalist smart thermostats, and this bundle (including a video doorbell, room temperature sensor, and two contact sensors for doors and windows) is a fantastic deal for Labor Day. A full smart home setup for under $400 - seriously impressive.

When buying a video doorbell, make sure you consider whether you already have wiring that you can re-use, or you'll need a battery-powered device, whether you'd like additional chimes to spread throughout your home, and whether you'll need a subscription to get the most out of all the doorbell's features. For example, Ring's package detection can be extremely handy for helping avoid porch pirates, but it's only available to Ring Protect members.

Not sure which other smart home devices are right for you? Our guides to the best smart thermostats and best home security cameras are a good place to start.

