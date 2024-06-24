Stay cool in the mini heatwave with the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan for its lowest price yet

You might have been waiting to see if there were any good offers on fans coming up in this year's Prime Day deals, but the weather has decided to finally get hot ahead of the big day. What do you do?

You go and buy the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan at Shark for £149.99 (was £199.99) and enjoy a cool summer’s day instead of sweating it out during the latest heatwave. At least that's what I'd do, given it's now on offer for its lowest price yet.

We’re big fans of the Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan here and would strongly recommend you snap it up at its regular price if you hate to be too hot (and who doesn’t?).

Now is the right time to buy a fan because as we all know, once the weather is more consistently hot, stock starts running low and prices start increasing. All the while, you’re melting and wishing you’d planned ahead. Don’t be that stubborn person. I’ve been that stubborn person. It’s a mistake.

Today’s best Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan deal

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Shark

The Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan is the kind of device you may cling to during the summer months. It works both indoors and outdoors with five cooling fan speeds and 180-degree oscillation. Able to work both cordlessly and corded, it’s a lot more versatile than many other fans out there. Up to 24 hours of battery life means you won’t have to think too hard about positioning and can focus on cooling down.

In our Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan review, we called it a “brilliant fan if you’re after a versatile option” as it can be used “virtually anywhere”. It’s incredibly quiet which is always a bonus if you’re trying to sleep through the heatwave and it has a neat mister attachment which promises to cool outdoor spaces by up to 5C.

It lacks smart controls and anything more than basic fan settings, but it can push air so you can feel it up to 70 feet away which is quite impressive. It’s certainly rivalling the best fans around while being very keenly priced.

Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners so it’s using that technology now to keep you cool. Our reviewer was certainly impressed by the results, noting it was great quality for its usual price, let alone when discounted.

If you’re thinking about other ways to control the temperature in your home, there are also many Nest thermostat deals going on right now. If you’re getting too hot cleaning up after yourself, don’t forget the robot vacuum deals unfolding as well.