Forget the chocolate eggs – I'm doing homemade ice cream this Easter thanks to this huge Ninja Creami Deluxe discount

Summer might have come and gone but you may still have a hankering for ice cream (like I do) – and if that’s the case, why not pick up a home ice-cream maker? Having one on your kitchen bench could be a good call if you have dietary restrictions or if you want to make a healthier dessert. If this sounds like you, the Ninja Creami Deluxe is one of the best gadgets to get it done and right now, it’s discounted by 31%.

The Ninja Creami Deluxe is an upgraded version of the standard Ninja Creami, which TechRadar reviewed with a four star rating. The Deluxe offers 11 different settings instead of only seven, packing in not just ice cream-making capabilities, but also the ability to whip up a lite ice-cream blend, sorbet, gelato, frozen yoghurt, Italian ice, milkshakes, slushies, frozen drinks, mix-ins and a creamiccino (whatever that is).

It also includes three 700ml tubs in the box compared to three 470ml tubs you get with the non-Deluxe version. Put simply, you can make a great variety of frozen treats… and in higher qualities!

If you’re interested in a home ice-cream machine but your budget can’t quite stretch to the Deluxe model, the standard Ninja Creami is also on sale for AU$265 (was AU$299). Just note that it packs fewer features than the Deluxe model, as previously mentioned, which makes the latter a little more economical.

Ninja Creami Deluxe: was AU$449.99 now AU$309 at Amazon Save AU$140.99 Effortless to use and offering a ton of useful features, Ninja’s Creami Deluxe is a smart choice if you’ve been looking to whip up large batches of frozen desserts. A generous 11 settings make it supremely versatile for a wide range of treats including cold drinks. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the Creami Deluxe – we’ve previously seen it for as low as AU$297 – but it’s not far off and it will arrive in time for Easter.

In our original Ninja Creami review we loved the desserts that it was able to produce, especially when it came to making dairy-free ice cream. It’s also quite a simple thing to use without many buttons to push.

That being said, be ready for quite a bit of noise when the machine is in use, and when whipping up the base mix, you’ll need to ensure that it’s frozen completely flat in the tub 24 hours in advance of use.

We also disliked how the standard machine could only make small batches of ice cream, though the Deluxe improves upon this with its larger tubs.

If you’ve been looking for a healthier alternative treat for your kids (or yourself) to chocolate during the Easter holidays, whipping up a batch of ice cream in the Ninja Creami is one of the best routes you can take.