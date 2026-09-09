Aldi is bringing back its cheap KitchenAid-rival stand mixer

It's available in-store from September 13

It costs £35, and packs four attachments and eight speed settings

Aldi is replenishing its Specialbuys range once again, and this time it’s bringing back an old friend — its popular classic stand mixer that's a cheaper alternative to KitchenAid and Kenwood appliances.

Returning to shelves this weekend (September 13), Aldi’s £35 stand mixer will be available to purchase again after its last in-store appearance some six months ago. The mixer also arrives just in time for the long-awaited return of Bake Off, so you can aim to take your baking skills from novice level to being worthy of the ‘Hollywood handshake’.

For its cheap price, Aldi’s stand mixer packs all the basics you need for home baking and comes in two colors — a soft, baby green, and a vibrant red. So, if you’re not too worried about missing out on premium features, it’s enough to get you by.

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Firstly, it comes with four dishwasher-safe attachments including a beater, whisk, dough hook, and splash guard, adding a dash of versatility to its baking options. And because of its swivel motor head, it makes it easier for swapping out attachments and general bowl access.

Speaking of its mixing bowl, this is where Aldi’s appliance wins over the likes of its big dog rivals. Compared to the KitchenAid Artisan Plus’ 4.7-liter bowl, Aldi’s slightly bigger 5-liter capacity allows for baking in large batches, ideal for if you’ve got a big family of hungry mouths to feed or whether you’re a keen meal prepper who wants to get ahead on your weekly delicacies.

It doesn’t fall short on its speed functions either, packing eight different settings so you can combine ingredients at the correct speed needed for your recipes. Additionally, the pulse function is a handy tool for when you need short bursts of high power, giving you added control.

Aldi is stacked with affordable versions of premium appliances — it hasn’t long launched a cheap Dyson-style stick vacuum and £20 air fryer — but there’s a reason why its products fall on the cheaper end of the spectrum. It doesn’t boast the advanced features that set KitchenAid mixers hundreds of pounds higher and it uses more power (420W), but aside from this, Aldi’s version is certainly enough to get you by if you’re not worried about missing out on the finer details.

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As mentioned Aldi will be relaunching its stand mixer on September 13, and if you’re a seasoned Specialbuys customer by now, you’ll know that once its stand mixer has been cleared from the shelves, your chances at scoring one will be slim.

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