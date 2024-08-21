Wake up! These Dreame robot vacuums are up to 51% off, just in time for Father's Day

Robot vacuums allow you to get a clean home without having to put in hours of sweat and tears – no blood, hopefully – and who doesn't want that? With 50% off the Dreame D10 Plus robot vacuum, and 51% off the more powerful and versatile Dreame L10s Ultra, there have been few better opportunities to delve into the relaxing world of robot vacuum cleaners.

With the first Sunday of September fast approaching, and you're in desperate need of some Father's Day gift ideas, the timing of this deal couldn't get much better.



Neither robovac is down to its lowest price – we've seen the L10s Ultra and D10 Plus down to AU$1,199 and AU$449 respectively – but there's no guarantee they'll be coming back down to an all-time low anytime soon. Perfectly priced for two different budgets, what better gift to give dad than a clean home without having to actually do anything?

Dreame D10 Plus robot vacuum | AU$999 AU$498.99 (save 500.01) In our Dreametech D10 Plus review, we were thoroughly impressed by the value it provided at its original price point – let alone at more than half the price. The star of the show is undoubtedly its instant and accurate mapping that allows it to intelligently navigate each area of the home, but it’s the addition of its auto-emptying and simultaneous mopping and vacuum functionality that makes it a must-have if you're looking for a budget robot vacuum.

Dreame L10s Ultra robot vacuum | AU$2,588 AU$1,275 (save AU$1,313) If your budget is more flexible, the Dreame L10s Ultra is well worth the stretch. It's not easy for a AU$2,588 robot vacuum to score highly, but we couldn't deny it in our Dreametech L10s Ultra review. If supreme easy cleaning is your goal, the L10s Ultra empties itself after every clean, automatically detects floor-types and adjusts suction accordingly and it has an onboard camera and mic that allows you check in on furry friends through its intuitive app. It’s effectively a robo-vac and smart home camera in one neat package.

With a budget version of expensive tech like a robot vacuum, there's usually some clear compromise, whether it's in lacking features or using cheaper materials, but that's what was so impressive about the Dreame D10 Plus. While it can't exactly be considered cheap at its full price, picking it up at this discounted price gives you everything you want from a robot vacuum at a fraction of the cost.



It's not perfect, though (what product realistically is?). In our review we found that multi maps caused issues with scheduled cleaning, it struggled on carpet and it spilled some debris when being carried.

As for Dreame's L10s Ultra, you really do pay for what you get. However, we did find that it struggled at times to clean spills on hard surfaces, and it tended to get loud when self-emptying.

While other retailers like The Good Guys stock one or both vacuums, as well as the L10s Pro Ultra robot vacuum, the prices you'll find aren't close to that on Amazon right now. If you're in the market for a robot vacuum or dad is sick of wasting his weekends with chores, cleaning up on one of these could be the right choice.