Just in time for Father's Day: up to 43% off these body and beard trimmers

There are few better trusty gifts for dad than a beard and hair trimmer, but Amazon's discounts on an array of trimmers makes it an even safer option than usual. From bald-headed dad's with bushy beards to those with luscious locks and the arms of a silverback gorilla, no matter what kind of body hair dad wants or has, there's a deal for him.



While Manscaped products tend to lean toward more sensitive areas – so might be better coming from mum – 15% off the Perfect Package 4.0 Kit, Premier Package Kit and The Tool Box 4.0, which combine tools and accessories into one neat package, makes them worth considering. If dad needs his beard manicured daily, requires daily trimming or needs a hand keeping his back hair in check, make Father's Day shopping easy with one of these hair and body trimmer deals.

Remington 5-in-1 Titanium Multi-Grooming Kit | AU$29.95 AU$19.55 (save AU$10.40) You don't have to spend big to get dad a useful gift. With strong titanium-coated blades that promise a clean cut and a 32mm wide trimming blade, this Remington multi-groomer can tackle it all. It also comes supplied with five attachments for a close shave, nose and ears, moustaches and getting dad's beard the perfect length, they're even easily washed under the tap.

Philips Beard Trimmer Series 3000 | AU$79.95 AU$49.99 (save AU$29.96) You can't go wrong with this beard trimmer from Philips for just AU$50. It promises precision trimming thanks to its 20 length settings, while a 90-minute cordless runtime and 5-minute quick charge means dad doesn't need to worry about being left with half a beard or an unwanted moustache. It's even got rounded tips to help dad remain cut-free during those rushed morning shaves.

Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 | AU$149 AU$93.99 (save AU$55.01) No matter what hair is being trimmed, the Philips Bodygroom is up to the task. Thanks to its back attachment, back hair is easy to remove, and the blades' rounded tips and hypo-allergernic foil promise cut protection. Showerproof with an ergonomic grip, 60-minute cordless runtime and bi-direction trimmer and comb, no body hair is safe. While there's only three user ratings on Amazon, they've all been five-stars and the 4.2-star average from 340 reviews on Philips tend to agree.

Manscaped The Beard Hedger | AU$159.99 AU$119.99 (save AU$40) Manscaped products tend to focus on sensitive areas that make them ill-equipped as Father's Day gifts, but The Beard Hedger is a rare exception. With 20 variable lengths from 0.5mm to 10mm and a built-in comb that pledges to lift hairs no matter the cutting angle, it promises smooth, single-stroke trimming. And, with large 41mm blades it should have no problem cutting through even the thickest of manes – it's also waterproof with a IPX7 rating for easy cleaning and shaving in the shower.

Remington Rapid Ultimate Hair Cut Kit | AU$149.99 AU$84.99 (save AU$64.96) If dad likes to cut his own hair, this Remington kit is easy to hold and its curved 71mm blade means it follows the contour of the head for a clean finish. There's also an array of attachments for different lengths and getting those sideburns right, as well as a shorter blade for manicuring stubble.

Manscaped The Perfect Duo 4.0 | AU$164.99 AU$123.74 (save AU$41.25) If dad's more interested in just shaving off his beard – and the rest of his body hair – while retaining some stubble, this duo that can clean-up his body, nose and ear hair is for him. Both trimmers are waterproof in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes, and they promise worry-free trimming of even the most sensitive body parts thanks to its rubberised grip and soft ceramic blades.

Manscaped The Perfect Duo 5.0 | AU$205.99 AU$164.79 (save AU$41.20) Dad need the latest tech? This kit swaps out the 4.0 trimmer for its successor, and adds a toiletry bag. While there are better options for beards, with a fixed-length 1.4mm comb and adjustable lengths ranging from 2-12mm, body hair is no problem. And, if dad's nose hairs are blowing in the wind, the nose & ear trimmer promises are close, easy cut. With a 4.4 and 4.3-star Google rating respectively, we think dad would be happy to open this up on Father's Day morning.