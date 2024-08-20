This is the best robot vacuum we've ever tested - and it's now $400 off at Amazon

Ever feel tired of vacuuming your place over and over? Well, now you can get one of the best robot vacuums out there to do it for you for much less than normal after a huge $400 discount. Simply pop over to Amazon where the top-rated iRobot Roomba j7 Plus Combo is down to $699 (was $1,099.99).

The iRobot Roomba J7 Plus Combo has only been this low a couple of times in the last year. Now back to the same record-low price we saw in July after a massive price cut on a robot vacuum that typically costs north of $1,000.

You might find a cheap alternative on Amazon for under $300, but it's not going to give the same quality clean or include the same advanced features as the Roomba J7 Plus. This includes handy capabilities that shot it to the top of our best robot vacuum buying guide, including a self-emptying mode, smart floor mapping, mopping feature and a great brush for pet hairs.

If you do want a slightly more affordable alternative, a version without the mop features is also on sale at the retailer. Be sure to check out the standard iRobot Roomba J7 Plus at Amazon for $429 (was $699.99).

Today's best robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus Combo Robot Vacuum: was $1,099.99 now $699 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba J7 Plus Combo is back down to its lowest price this year. This self-emptying robot vacuum efficiently cleans carpets and hardwood floors with powerful suction and stores the debris in a disposal bin that can take up to 60 days to fill up. It also precisely maps your home and avoids obstacles like tangled cables and pet mess, which means you don't have to worry about it being interrupted as often as the average Roomba. This offer is on the 2-in-1 vacuum and mopping combo, but if you want a less-expensive version without the mop features that's also on sale for $429 at Amazon – another record-low price.

The iRobot Roomba J7 Plus is TechRadar's top-rated robot vacuum. Not only does it efficiently pick dust and dirt off of carpet and hardwood, but it also self-empties at an included Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal so that you don't have to reach into a dirty pouch to clean it. Instead, it'll be ready for you in an easily disposable waste bag that can take months to fill up. The Roomba J7 Plus also comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which it can charge itself.

Plus, it's ideal for pet owners. The Roomba J7 Plus automatically avoids obstacles like sprawled cables and pet messes that might block its cleaning route. This is especially worth highlighting next to cheaper vacuums without as sophisticated collision detection.

Still too pricey and think you'd prefer a traditional model? Check out our guides to the best vacuum cleaner and best cordless vacuum for several other top-rated options available now.