This Eufy 11S Max robot vacuum deal is 'terrific for the technophobes' and a super Christmas gift

I've had the privilege of owning a number of different robot vacuums over the years and I can say that they take all the stress out of vacuuming. Eufy is regularly featured in our list of the best robot vacuums and right now you can get the Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX at Amazon for $129.99 (was $249.99) - that's the same price as Black Friday.

We haven't reviewed the Max model yet but we did give the standard 11S a solid four stars and said it was 'terrific for the technophobes.' If you're wondering whether to make the leap to robot vacuuming, this deal from Eufy could be just what you need.

Today's best Eufy Robot Vacuum deal

Eufy Robovac 11S Max: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The Eufy Robovac 11S Max delivers powerful suction in a super-thin, compact design. Once set up, you can sit back and relax as the robot masterfully cleans hard floors and medium-pile carpets. At half the price, you're unlikely to see a better deal on a robot vacuum this side of the holidays.

The Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S Max has a slim 2.85-inch profile, which makes it one of the most compact options on the market. It's also surprisingly quiet so it won't disturb you when it's working.

The impressive battery life means it is able to run for up to 100 minutes, all the while delivering powerful and consistent suction. It also has the benefit of intelligent smarts that adjust the suction power to what is required.

There's also no need to be concerned about this vacuum causing any damage. With an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover and infrared sensor for evading obstacles, you can rest assured that all your furniture will avoid being damaged.

