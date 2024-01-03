Samsung announces first-of-its-kind robot vacuum that can also mop and steam-clean

Samsung has announced the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, a follow-up to its Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum. This all-in-one cleaning companion, which will be fully unveiled at CES 2024, sounds impressive with its ability to vacuum dirt, mop hard floors, and steam-clean carpets to remove stains more effectively.

We’ve seen these features in the best robot vacuum cleaners before – there are plenty of models that combine vacuum and mopping capabilities – but this is the first robot to include all three in one package. Not only does this mean you can have fewer robot cleaners taking up space in your home, but the robot can use its features to keep itself fresh and odor-free, for example by using steam to clean its mop pads.

On top of these cleaning functions, Samsung has revealed that the robot uses an improved version of the AI object recognition seen in the Jet Bot AI+. So not only should it feature the same quick mapping and clever obstacle detection we’ve seen before, but Samsung promises its robot vacuum can now recognize carpet stains and different kinds of spaces.

When it maps your home the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can automatically suggest no-go zones, like bathrooms or entrances, to make it easier for you to designate areas the cleaner should avoid. And when it detects a stain the robot will automatically return to its base station to heat its mop pads with steam before returning to scrub them with motors that can spin up to 170rpm.

The Samsung JetBot AI+, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo's predecessor (Image credit: Samsung)

Beyond this, the vacuum will also come with a base station that charges, empties, and cleans the robot automatically. The robot can also use this station to store its mop while it cleans long-pile carpets; it drops them off automatically to stop them from dragging along the carpet and spreading dirt.

We’ll have to test this cleaning machine out for ourselves to see just how capable it is, but we were impressed with its predecessor, and this follow-up already promises to fix some of the issues we found in our Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum review. Chiefly, the robot looks to be quite a bit smaller, which should help it reach more areas of your home by getting under all of your furniture without needing assistance.

Samsung hasn’t yet said when the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo will launch, nor how much it will cost, but we expect we’ll find out more when CES is in full swing – the tech show starts on Tuesday, January 9.