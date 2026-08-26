The Argos' Big Red sale has begun, and we're spoiled for choice when it comes to home appliances. As a former TechRadar Homes editor, I was pleased to see a number of our favorite brands represented — the kinds of things that consistently impress us on review — as well as a number of viral products. Things like Dyson vacuums, Ninja air fryers and drinks machines, Nutribullet blenders and KitchenAid stand mixers.

• Browse the full Argos Big Red sale

Below, I've hand-picked my top 41 deals. For easier browsing, I've split them into kitchen appliances (including things like air fryers, blenders, kettles, and drinks makers), floorcare (covering vacuums, electric mops, and carpet cleaners), and grooming/beauty (covering hair dryers and stylers, razors, and electric toothbrushes).

Some products have a code you'll need to add to activate a discount — in this case, I've written 'RED20', 'RED30' etc in the product name, but you'll also see the code listed when you click through to Argos. A few other products already have discounts, and a handful are discounted and eligible for a discount code for a further price drop. All clear? Great. Read on to pick up some Big Red bargains.

Argos Big Red sale: Kitchen deals

Argos Big Red sale: vacuum & mop deals

Argos Big Red sale: Grooming & beauty deals

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