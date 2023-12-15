I'm not a coffee drinker but even I want these better than Black Friday Keurig deals

Coffee is one of the most common drinks in the world, and chances are you or someone close to you is a coffee drinker. This means that a coffee maker would be an ideal gift idea for many people, especially with these incredible Christmas sales that bring two of the three Keurig coffee makers to their lowest prices ever.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is on sale for only $50 on Amazon, which is half off the MSRP and the lowest price it's ever been. It's a compact and single-serve maker, making it a perfect fit for any home or college dorm thanks to its size and convenience.

You can control the cup size of your single-serve brew, its design prevents spills and accidents, it's simple to start and control, and it can even dispense hot water for teas and other drinks.

For those who want a little more choice, there's also the Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker on sale for $69.99 on Amazon. This compact machine can make both hot and iced coffee. For iced, it automatically adjusts the brew temperature by starting hotter to help extract the full flavor and then cooling down for less ice melt. And for hot coffee, it can brew a much stronger cup.

And if you or someone close to you wants a more traditional and customizable experience, there's the Keurig K-Supreme SMART Coffee Maker on sale for $129.99 on Amazon for its lowest price ever. It makes hot or iced coffee as well as espresso with ground coffee, five strength settings, six temp settings, and four brew sizes. There's even a Keurig app that lets you brew from anywhere, schedule a brew, customize your brew settings, create and save favorite settings, and use Voice Assist to brew remotely.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $50 on Amazon

For coffee drinkers who need their fix in the morning before work, or college students in need of a device that fits neatly into a dorm room, this coffee maker is fast, easy, and compact. For the price, it's a steal and it prevents wasted coffee by serving exactly one serving from a K-cup pod.

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $69.99 on Amazon

Iced coffee drinkers can rejoice with this single-serve iced or hot coffee maker. It adjusts its brewing temperature when making iced coffee by starting hotter to help extract full flavor, then cooling down for less ice melt. It also brews a stronger hot coffee and you can alternate the cup size from several choices.

Keurig K-Supreme SMART Coffee Maker: was $179.99 now $129.99 on Amazon

This is an option for those wanting a more traditional coffee maker that brews with ground coffee and can switch between hot or iced coffee, as well as espresso. And, as its name suggests, it also has smart capabilities with several features allowing you to time and control brews remotely.

