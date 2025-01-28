This Ring security camera lets you check your home any time on your phone, and it's 40% off at Amazon

Want to know what's happening at home while you're out, and be notified if anything unexpected happens when you're away? If so, you're in luck. Right now, you can pick up the compact Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In for just $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon – a huge saving of 40% off the list price. This little security camera was already great value at its original price, but now it's even easier to recommend.

Unlike many of the best home security cameras, the Ring Stick Up Cam is tough enough to be used indoors or out, and because this is a plug-in model there's no need to take it down for charging. When we tested it, we were impressed by how easy it was to use, with features like creating custom motion-detection zones and setting up smartphone notifications all refreshingly straightforward. For more details, check out our Ring Stick Up Cam review.

Today's best Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This tiny security camera is super discreet, and will monitor your home 24/7 indoors or out, providing notifications when it detects movement and letting you check up on things any time using the Ring app. With 40% off, it's tremendous value at Amazon today.

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to set up, whether you want to use it freestanding on a flat surface or mount it on a wall or ceiling, and is one of the most discreet home security cameras around once it's in place. This deal applies to both the black and white versions, so you can pick the option that will fit best with your décor.

You don't need a Ring Home subscription to use the Ring Stick Up Cam, but without one you'll only be able to watch live footage using the mobile app or a web browser; videos won't be saved in the cloud for you to review later. For the full lowdown, plus current prices for the different Ring Home subscription tiers, check out our guide: Do I need a Ring subscription?