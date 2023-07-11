This Ring Camera is just £34 for Prime Day and I'm buying one to spy on my new kitten

If there’s one thing that is always worth investing in, it’s your safety and security. And with Amazon Prime Day upon is, it's a great time to pick up a bargain on one of Amazon's Ring Video Doorbells.

Since Amazon acquired the outdoor home security company in 2018, Ring products have often seen some of the biggest price slashes during the big sales event, which means that there’s no better time than now to grab yourself one of the best Ring Indoor Cameras. Not only will it give your peace of mind, but the amazing ability to snoop on your pets too.

Ring Indoor Camera: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) brings necessary improvements to privacy and offers video security at a 30% discount. Two-way audio allows you to speak to anyone at home when you need it. It also lets you feel safe in knowing that you can tap into your live video feed from wherever you are, letting you lovingly dote on your cats from work.

In a few weeks, I’ll be getting a new kitten. I’m so excited for this ball of fur to completely take over my life, and I guarantee I’ll have some pretty intense separation anxiety. So, this Prime Day I’m going to be buying one of these nifty security cameras, setting it up in my home and adoring my new little friend from my phone wherever I am.



Our Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) review scored the little camera an impressive four and a half stars, where it earned extra points for its compact design and affordability. As the second generation model, we saw improvements in the resolution of the video and (luckily for me) a lot more ease in installation.



Thanks to the Privacy Zones and Motion Zones, I can ensure the camera will only be recording my little pet and tap right into a live feed of his antics from my phone. Not only will I be able to make sure he is okay at all times, but with two-way audio, I’ll be able to speak and hear my new kitten as well!

The Ring Indoor Cam is simple, easy to install, safe and costs just £34 this Amazon Prime Day.

