So you got a video doorbell or security camera for Christmas - what do you do now?

Congratulations, you are now the proud owner of one of the latest high-tech security devices. Obviously, your friends and family know how important it is to you to see who is at the door, even when you may be sunning yourself on a beach halfway across the world.

The best home security cameras and video doorbells are rapidly becoming must-have gadgets for any smart home and - in case you thought your loved ones were being really generous this festive season – they don’t cost a fortune. But now you’ve got your security device what do you do with it? Here we take you through the various steps.

1. Choose your location

First of all, you need to decide where to install your device. Obviously if it’s a video doorbell it should go on the front door, but you need to install it at the right height for someone to press it as well as for capturing surrounding movement. Typically, this is around 1.5m from the ground. Conversely, if you are mounting an outdoor camera, then it should probably be installed a little higher where it is out of reach – ideally 2m or above. However, remember if it is powered by disposable batteries or a rechargeable battery you will need to access the device every couple of months for recharging/battery changing.

Importantly, the device will need to be quite close to your WiFi router (maximum distance around 25m) to capture video footage. Alternatively, it is now possible to buy devices that will connect to the internet via 4G/5G cellular networks, such as the Eufy 4G LTE Cam S330. For indoor cameras, there is much more flexibility about where to locate the security camera especially if it’s battery powered. However, it is obviously important to keep the device out of private areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms unless you're using it as a baby monitor.

2. Customize the app for optimum recording

One of the great things about your new smart security device is just how easy it should be to set up. Mostly this is done via a series of instructions within the Android/iOS app. Usually all you have to do is scan in the QR code from the device and then pair it with your home broadband network – a process taking less than five minutes. Once you’ve done this you can begin to customize your device so you actually capture movement you want to record, rather than random passers-by.

To do this, you need to go into the app’s settings and adjust the motion detection zones. This usually involves viewing a grid made up of squares, and choosing which ones you want to detect movement and which you want to exclude. It’s also a good idea to adjust the device’s motion sensitivity so it doesn’t capture every leaf blowing in a tree or car going past your house as well as adjusting the audio levels to suit your needs. Finally, video quality is improving massively, with most devices capable of displaying 1080p resolution and many now recording in 4K. However, bear in mind if you are recording at the highest resolution it will take up more of your allotted space in the cloud or on a MicroSD card.

3. Explore smart new features

As with most of the best smart home devices, video doorbells and home security cameras are emerging with new and interesting features which are worth checking out. For example, many can be controlled using voice commands in conjunction with smart speakers. Not only can you choose different tunes for the speakers to play when someone presses the video doorbell (currently I have set mine to play ‘Deck The Halls’ when someone comes to the door), it’s also possible to set up a motion-triggered routine. So, for example, lights come on inside the property automatically once someone is detected on the camera/video doorbell. For more information, see our roundup of the best video doorbells.

Another area devices are becoming more advanced is in the use of AI. It is now common for both video doorbells and smart cameras to distinguish between different types of movement and categorise them accordingly - humans, pets, cars, parcels etc. Some devices, such as the Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor, even feature built-in facial recognition technology providing you pay a minimum of £6 a month Nest Aware subscription.

For example, with Nest’s Familiar Face Detection technology the device automatically sends a warning message when it spots an unfamiliar face. Swann’s latest video doorbell, the SwannBuddy4K even comes with an innovative voice assistant which will play automated messages to people who come to the door in various accents including English and Australian.

4. Expand your home security network

So now you’ve got you first video doorbell or smart camera up and running, what next? Why not get a few more! It’s generally not too expensive and will give you much greater control. For landlords, or those fortunate to live in multiple properties, most manufacturers allow you to set up numerous households within the app complete with different types of security camera (indoor, outdoor and video doorbell).

Some specialists such as Yale also provide the option to link your cameras to other security devices such as burglar alarms, flood lights and smart locks. So, for example, you can use the same app to monitor your property and then when you come home you can use the app instead of a key to enter and switch off your alarm. Nor do you necessarily have to use devices from just one manufacturer. If you don’t mind having a few different apps on your phone you can easily mix and match devices. Check out our list of the best home security cameras for advice on which one to choose.

Conclusion

Monitoring and protecting your property has never been as straightforward. Thanks to the latest home security cameras and video doorbells, it’s now possible to see who is at the 6ydoor whether you are inside working or thousands of miles away enjoying a bit of winter sun.

New features are being added too, including facial recognition and AI generated voice assistants. It’s even possible to integrate your cameras with other devices in the home, including the best smart lights and smart speakers. We hope you enjoy your new property-protecting Christmas gift.