Eufy's new outdoor 4K security camera can run endlessly on solar power

Smart home brand Eufy has pulled back the curtain on their new 4K outdoor camera that can run indefinitely without a wired power source or internet connection.

It’s called the 4G LTE Cam S330 and sports a detachable solar panel to power its 9,400 mAh battery. You don’t have to worry about the device not working under gloomy skies because the battery is capable of lasting for an entire month. What’s more, the Cam S330 only needs two hours of direct exposure to the sun to fully charge the battery, ensuring it operates without a hitch during the rainy seasons.

As you can probably guess from the name, the camera can connect to the 4G LTE cellular network. Eufy is packaging a free 3-in-1 SIM card from smart IoT brand EIOTCLUB. Installing it allows the Cam S330 to connect to either the AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon networks. The one it chooses depends on which of the three is the most stable at the moment. Of course, you do have the option to connect the model to your home’s Wi-Fi instead.

(Image credit: Eufy)

Eufy is giving buyers the option to use their own SIM cards. They do, however, recommend double-checking with providers to see if their SIM can actually be used on a security camera. You can install a 5G SIM card if you want, but be aware the Cam S330 cannot utilize the 5G network. It will automatically default to 4G. Additionally, the company claims the “estimated data usage is around 700 MB per month” although the actual usage amount can vary.

Specifications

Moving to the camera itself, the lens is able to record 4K resolution videos in color all day and all night. It sits on a swivel allowing it to turn a full 360 degrees and tilt up to 70 degrees. On board is an AI Auto Tracking feature to hone in on people or vehicles entering your property.

There are ways to supplement the Cam S330. The device is compatible with Eufy’s HomeBase S380, enabling a storage space of up to a whopping 16TB. It also introduces facial recognition software via BionicMind AI. If that’s too much tech for you, the camera does come with a microSD slot onboard. You can default to that instead. A free 32 GB microSD card will be provided with purchase. It holds up to 8 months of 4K footage, but if you want more, you can always upgrade to a 128GB card.

Other notable features include two-way audio, a bright 100-lumen spotlight, as well as support for Google Voice Assistant and Alexa. Eufy’s 4G LTE Cam S330 is on sale right now for $250/£250/€280.

One of the main uses for this security camera is to survey large areas. Many of the images show it being used at a farm.