This stunning Smeg automatic espresso machine is less than half-price today – who needs Black Friday?

Black Friday might be over, but the deals aren't – and if you move fast you can still get the awesome Smeg BCC12 fully automatic espresso machine for just £299.99 (was £699.95) at Mark's Electrical.
Smeg makes some of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines around, and if you want to inject a little Italian style into your morning brew, this is the way to do it. The BCC12 is the sibling of the superb BCC13, which took the prize for best coffee maker in this year's TechRadar Choice Awards thanks to its ability to create barista-quality coffee at the press of a button. See my Smeg BCC13 review for more details.
If you're not in the UK, scroll down this page to see today's best deals on Smeg coffee makers where you are.
Today's best Smeg BCC12 deal
This is a massive saving, and the best Black Friday espresso machine deal I've seen this year. The Smeg BCC13 is one of my all-time favorite espresso machines, and this is the same model with a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk frother. That's actually a bonus if you want to use plant-based milk, because the BCC13's auto frother is optimized for dairy.
The difference between this and the BCC13 is that the BCC12 here has a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk frothing system. I actually prefer the manual option, because it gives you more control and lets you adjust the way the milk is foamed to suit plant-based alternatives. The BCC13's auto milk system is optimized for dairy, and during my tests I found it didn't work so well with plant milks.
This massive saving only applies to the taupe colourway, but it's a chic shade that will fit with modern or classic style kitchens, so I'm not complaining. The black and white versions are also on sale, but with much more modest discounts for Black Friday,
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.