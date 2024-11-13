This Keurig coffee maker just dropped to a super-cheap price for Black Friday

Retailers are already rolling out Black Friday deals to get a headstart on the holiday rush – like this one at Walmart on one of Keurig's most reliable single-serve coffee makers. You can get the Keurig K-Express Essentials Pod Coffee Maker at Walmart for $29.88 (was $59.99).

The K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is a cheap, compact coffee maker that comes in a variety of vibrant colors and supports many widely available pods you can find in a number of grocery stores.

Today's best Keurig coffee maker deal

Keurig K-Express Essentials Pod Coffee Maker: was $59.99 now $29.88 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is currently down to the ridiculously low price of $30 at Walmart as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. It's a cheap, compact coffee maker that can hold up to 36 oz of water, enough for at least four 8 oz cups, and allows back-to-back brewing for any K-Cup pods you like. Its size is ideal for small spaces like studios or home offices.

As its name might suggest, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker only makes one cup at a time. Its compact size makes it ideal for multiple scenarios from studio apartments to home offices.

It holds up to 36 oz of water in its reservoir, which can fill at least four 8 oz cups within minutes. You don't even need to wait between each cup – you can brew cups back-to-back using your K-Cup pods of choice. It also automatically turns off five minutes after your last brew to save energy.

