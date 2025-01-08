This highly-rated De'Longhi coffee machine drops to its Black Friday price at Amazon

I love nothing more than making great-quality coffee in the comfort of my own home. Not only is it cheaper than frequenting a coffee shop, but it also tastes just as great. If you're like me, then you might be interested to hear that the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is on sale at Amazon for £379.99 (was £549).

This is a return to the record-low Black Friday price we saw before Christmas.

De’Longhi is a name you often see when seeking out the best bean-to-cup coffee machine or the best coffee makers so it’s a great brand to invest in.

Today’s best De'Longhi Magnifica Evo deal

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £549 now £379.99 at Amazon If you missed out on buying the Magnifica Evo during Black Friday, then fear not; it's back to the same record-low price at Amazon. The 250-gram bean container and 1.8-litre water container will keep you going for longer between refills. It's an excellent entry-level bean-to-cup coffee machine, which delivers incredible coffee with minimal effort thanks to simple touchscreen controls.

In our De’Longhi Magnifica Evo review, we praised its ability to make a range of drinks with ease. We also loved the easy-clean features that removed almost all the hassle of making a good cup of coffee. Other features include the built-in steam wand that heats milk and the ability to brew two coffees at once.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind before purchasing this model, though. Both relate to how big the appliance is. As a result, you'll want to make sure you have enough workspace and also enough height if you're storing it under wall-mounted cabinets.

