Save up to $300 on these coffee maker deals - and get brewing

Black Friday deals start earlier and earlier each year, which is good news for shoppers looking to stock up on savings during the most exciting sales event of the year. You won’t have to wait until November 24 to find the best deals, so if you’re looking for a new coffee machine there’s no time like the present! Coffee machines normally enjoy some of the best Black Friday discounts.

If you’re unsure where to start, what machine would suit your caffeine needs best, or just wondering who makes the best coffee makers you might want to check out our list of best coffee makers . But, if you’d like to just cut to the chase and have a look at the best deals I’ve found this week, read on!

Appreciating that different people need different devices, we've looked at plenty of coffee makers likely to be better suited on your countertop than on the open trail. These are just some of the best coffee machines worth checking out at the moment. Also, keep an eye on our Black Friday Bluetooth coffee maker hub for all the latest sales leading up to and during the event.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is compact, convenient and streamlined. With an array of colorful pods, you’ll have various cups of coffee at the touch of a button. The compact machine would sit comfortably in most kitchens, dorms, or offices. Deceptively simple, you simply push a button and leave the coffee pod to spin up to 7000 times a minute to get the perfect blend of coffee.

Should you get yourselves a Nespresso Vertuo Plus, you’ll notice the pods have small barcodes on the side, which the machine then reads to tailor its brewing techniques to suit each capsule. So, the brewing parameters are adjusted and regulate water flow, volume, temperate, and infusion time to produce a rich crema.

The coffee machine is now on sale at Amazon with a 30% discount, dropping from $249 to $174, knocking a healthy $75 off. I would recommend the Vertuo Plus if you’re looking to get into the world of coffee machines as a newbie and need something low maintenance, or if you're planning to share the device with your housemates or office buds, as it will give you different types of beverages quickly and easily with the drop of a pod and a few taps.

De'Longhi - Magnifica Evo Coffee and Espresso Machine - Silver

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Sleek and silver, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee machine brings the best of brewing technology to your kitchen. The device offers seven types of beverages at the press of a button with the one-touch panel, so you can easily sip on espresso made just right.

Normally, the Magnifica is on the more expensive side, but, as it is the sales season you can grab the brew machine for just $599.95 on Best Buy, knocking off an impressive $300 off, down from $899.95. The Magnifica earned a noble four stars in our review which highlights the fact that it works well with both coffee beans and ground coffee and can make two brews at once (amazing news for those of us who have to share!).

The burr grinder and brewing unit deliver the perfect grind, dose, and brew so you get an aromatic fresh drink of coffee. You’ll have plenty of control over your drinks but with none of the cleanup. It is one of the bigger coffee machines we’ve tested on TechRadar, so you may struggle to tuck it into the corner of your kitchen counter, but why not put such a stylish machine on full display and show off to your coffee connoisseur guests?

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Espresso Machine with Milk Frother by De'Longhi, Washed Black

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Discover the perfect creamy Latte made in just a few sections, with automatic frothing and an easy one-touch system. Latte lovers should certainly consider getting their hands on this nifty machine, especially at an attractive price this Black Friday.

You can now snag the Lattissima Touch at 20% off on Amazon this sales season, now on offer for $424 instead of $529. While this is not the lowest price we’ve seen for this product this year, it’s still a significant amount of money off, especially considering you get Creamy Lattes, Latte Macchiatos, Cappuccinos, Warm Milk, perfect Espresso and Coffee.

Plus, once you’ve had your cup of coffee, there’s no need to worry about the cleanup as the Lattissima Touch automatically ejects pods into an internal storage container, which you can easily empty out when full. If you’re excited about pumpkin spice latte season and want to bring the autumnal vibes into your home, the Nespresso Lasttissima Touch is definitely worth the price.