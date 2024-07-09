One of Breville’s best coffee machines just received a AU$1,300 discount ahead of Prime Day

Breville makes some of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, blending cafe-quality coffee extraction in convenient, easy-to-use machines that take pride of place on a kitchen countertop. No sooner had we seen an impressive deal of the company’s Barista Express Impress thanks to an exclusive discount code just for our readers, does a new deal come along just one week before Prime Day, courtesy of Amazon that knocks AU$1,300 off the Oracle. That's a real generous 40% discount!

The Oracle is one of Breville’s higher-end machines – with an RRP of AU$3,199 to boot – as it offers a wealth of customisations, plus a dual boiler system that enables you to extract coffee and froth your milk all at the same time. It can’t get more convenient than that.

Breville the Oracle | AU$3,199 AU$1,897 at Amazon (save AU$1,302) With 45 grind settings and an optimum 22g dose of coffee delivered each time, it won’t take you long to find your personal favourite settings for your morning coffee fix. Control comes via various buttons and dials (a touchscreen Oracle Touch model admittedly makes control slightly easier) and a 3D interactive app is available to help get you pouring all manner of caffeinated drinks in no time at all. The deal price here is just for the Black Sesame model though. Also available at The Good Guys, Myer and JB Hi-Fi for the same price.

Chief among the Oracle’s selling points is its dual boiler system, which allows you to pour a single or double shot while also frothing milk at the same time. There are a multitude of settings for both, too. For coffee, you can choose from a total of 45 grind settings, and a shot clock indicates how long it takes your brew to pour. You can use this to adjust the settings for next time, if it pours too quickly or takes too long.

As for milk, you’re free to adjust the temperature to your liking, and you can even select the amount of microfoam you’d like, depending on the type of coffee you’re after. A cappuccino would require a higher level of microfoam compared to a flat white, for example. And, perhaps best of all, you can set the Oracle to come on at a certain time each morning so it can heat up before you wake up, meaning a perfect brew is just a few button presses away.