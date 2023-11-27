Want a cheap air fryer? You can't beat these Cyber Monday deals under $100

Air fryers are our favorite kitchen gadget – they allow you to cook delicious food using a fraction of the oil you’d normally need to rely on – and as part of this year’s Cyber Monday deals you can get them at super budget-friendly prices.

There are still more expensive options to splurge on, but this year’s best Cyber Monday air fryer deals include massive $60 savings on a 6-quart Instant air fryer that’s just $59.49 at Amazon. While a Best Buy deal will get you an air fryer for just under $30 – it might not be the best air fryer in the world, but it is super cheap and can help you decide if a more expensive option is worth buying.

Cyber Monday deals won’t be around for much longer, so if you’ve been hunting for a deal now’s your last chance to pick up an air fryer at a bargain price.

Cheap air fryers this Cyber Monday

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for just $29.99 - the lowest-ever price. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Instant Pot 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $59.49 at Amazon

In our four-star review we commended this air fryer's handy cooking presets, how easy it is to clean, and its solid 6-quart capacity. It's only been 50¢ cheaper in the past at Amazon, so this is still a fantastic deal to snatch up this Cyber Monday.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

One of the most popular air fryers on the market, the Ninja AF101 enjoys a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon, with many users praising it for its quality and performance. It also has four different cooking modes, and it's currently 31% off right now with this Cyber Monday deal. This is a 4-qt capacity air fryer, however, so it's best for smaller households

Beelicious 8-in-1 Smart Compact Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Who says air fryers can't be fun? This one from Beelicious comes in several different colors - though there are only some colorways that offer this discount. For Cyber Monday it's 55% off as part of a stellar Prime-exclusive discount, and on the store page, there's a voucher to take an additional 10% off.

If you're looking to spend a little more this Cyber Monday, check out our best air fryer page to get a sense of what you might want to spend your money on instead. We've tested a lot of these appliances so our experts have a good sense of what is and isn't worth picking up (even if it's not on sale).

The most expensive options don't just offer a better performance, more cooking capacity, and other premium features, they can also cook in a larger variety of ways. So you aren't simply buying one kitchen gadget, sometimes you might be buying the equivalent of 12 or more in one handy tool.

More Cyber Monday US deals