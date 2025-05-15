We generally don't tend to see record-low prices on anything during this time of the year. Those big savings are usually reserved for sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday. However, today is the day we see an excellent deal on a similarly excellent air fryer. Right now, you can buy the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer at Amazon for £199.99 (was £269.99).

The £70 saving is a huge chunk of money taken off, but more importantly, it’s the lowest price it’s ever been. Even during last year's Black Friday, the price was still £10 more than it is today. The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer rarely goes down in price by much, but it has occasionally dipped to around £230. That’s still a far cry from this big a discount.

The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer has all the advantages of a larger Ninja air fryer, such as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, but it takes up half the footprint – ideal if you have limited space in the kitchen. It’s that rare kitchen appliance that you’ll genuinely wonder how you lived without it.

Today's best Ninja air fryer deal

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was $269.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer enables you to cook on four levels at the same time with two drawers and two meal racks. You can cook double the food you ordinarily would across six different cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. As an air fryer, it’ll cook food faster than a fan oven and more healthily, so it’s a true win-win.

Our Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review called it the “air fryer of my dreams”, and what more could you want than that? It’s “perfect for small kitchens” while still offering “top-tier performance”. Its size means you can’t fit big foods whole in it, but there’s still lots of capacity for everyday cooking.

It offers the “same fantastic performance as other Ninja air fryers” and can produce “perfectly crisp chicken wings and fluffy fries”. We’re confident enough about it to stick it right at the top of our best air fryers roundup and as a personal daily user of Ninja air fryers, I’m a true convert. It’s simply much easier and more effective than a conventional oven.

