One of Ninja's best large air fryers drops a record-low price at Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect solution for crispy chips and tasty sides to go with your BBQ burgers and sausages, then look no further. The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer is on sale at Amazon for £175.20 (was £219). That's 20% off the 10.4L dual basket air fryer dropping it to its lowest price ever, making it one of the best deals we've seen for the popular kitchen appliance in recent times.

This air fryer from Ninja will serve you equally well beyond the summer months, especially if you've got a big family or like having friends and family around for dinner. With one of the largest capacities on the market and the flexibility to cook in either two independent zones, you'll have enough space for everything.

Today's best Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £219 now £175.20 at Amazon

Here's 20% off one of the biggest air fryers on the market, which brings the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer down to its lowest price yet. The large 10.4L drawer and removable divider gives large families the capacity they need and the flexibility to cook different types of foods at the same time. This air fryer is from one of the most reputable brands around and we rate it highly so you're guaranteed great build quality and excellent performance.

We don't give out 4.5 out of five stars very often but we did in our Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer review. We loved pretty much everything about this behemoth of an air fryer. Wondering what 10.4L capacity represents in real terms? Amazingly, you're able to fit a whole leg of lamb comfortably inside as well as all the accompanying vegetables for the meal. That's impressive!

Our hands-on reviewer found it to be "a delightfully easy machine to use that delivers consistent, fantastic results". So, if you have the counter space for it, then this is the air fryer that will enable you to say goodbye to your oven forevermore.

In addition to the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer, we've got many other worthy alternatives on our list of the best air fryers. Apartment dwellers should also consider the best small air fryer if they don't have as much counter space to spare.

