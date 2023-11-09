I'd skip the cheap and cheerful Black Friday air fryer deal that's trending - buy one of these genuinely good models instead

Yesterday a lot of eager shoppers flocked to Studio to pick up this EGL Digital Air Fryer for £49. It sold out in record time and now the retailer has it available once again at a slightly higher price of £69. But I wouldn't rush to buy it. There are far better ones also on sale in today's Black Friday deals compared to this cheap and cheerful option.

Instead, consider these from a brand we've tried and tested at TechRadar: Ninja.

You can currently get the Ninja AF100UK 3.8L Air Fryer for £79 at Amazon. Now, it's clearly smaller than the dual basket EGL, but for just £10 more you get a device that we awarded four stars in our Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer review. It's an ideal size if you want a compact air fryer to make meals for up to two people while also saving energy and using minimal oil.

If you do want a larger dual basket option then the Ninja Foodi AF300UK 7.6L Dual Zone Air Fryer is down to £169.99 at John Lewis. There's a considerable jump in price here but this does get you an air fryer we gave the full five stars in our Ninja Foodi AF300UK review for its rich suite of functions, impressive results with multiple foods, and the handy ability to sync cooking times.

Those are just two of the best Black Friday air fryer deals you can get right now that I would strongly recommend. They're from a trusted brand and will almost certainly cook better and last longer compared to the super-cheap option. If they're still not quite right for you, we'll continue sharing more of the best deals on air fryers and much more tech over the coming weeks.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more air fryer deals in the US.

Today's best Black Friday air fryer deals in the UK

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £79 at Amazon

Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is just £5 off its lowest price ever at Amazon. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Ninja Foodi AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219 now £169 at John Lewis

This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review is already on sale this Black Friday. A small caveat: it has been £10 cheaper before, so we could see a further reduction in the weeks ahead. However, this is still an excellent price for this large dual-basket that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.

Today's best Black Friday air fryer deals in the US

Ninja A161 XL Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals include the best-selling Ninja XL air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.95. Perfect for large families, the 5.5-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features seven different cooking programs that include max crisp, air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.

Ninja Foodi DZ201 Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was $189.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

This popular and highly-rated large-capacity air fryer is best for big families and gatherings. It's a more expensive model, but with this early Black Friday deal, it's over 33% less. And with that, you take home an 8qt capacity, dual-drawer air fryer with six different cooking functions and that Ninja brand guarantee.

More Black Friday deals