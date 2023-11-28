Watch out for the cheap off-brand air fryers - buy one of these trusted models instead

Many retailers have been in a rush to offer cheap air fryers over Black Friday and Cyber Monday - but I'm here with a word of caution. While they may tempt you with huge discounts or rock-bottom prices, you will almost definitely be better off avoiding them in favour of tried and trusted brands that will deliver better cooking results and last longer.

One you should check out is this Corosi Air Fryer at Amazon for £50.99 when you apply the 40% off voucher on the store page.

This is our pick for the best budget option in our best air fryer guide as it's slick, easy to use and produces great quality food once you get the settings spot on. With a 4.7L capacity, it's an ideal size if you want a compact air fryer to make meals for up to four people while also saving energy and using minimal oil.

If you do want a larger dual basket option then the Ninja Foodi AF300UK 7.6L Dual Zone Air Fryer is down to £139 at Argos.

There's a considerable jump in price here but this is the cheapest we've seen this model in two years and since the big air fryer boom. It also gets you an air fryer we gave the full five stars in our Ninja Foodi AF300UK review for its rich suite of functions, impressive results with multiple foods, and the handy ability to sync cooking times.

Those are the two options from brands we've tested that stand out today if you're looking for any last-minute Black Friday deals that are still available today.

Today's best air fryer deals

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £50.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price when you tick the box to apply the 40% off voucher. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Ninja Foodi AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £139 at Argos

The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to its cheapest price in two years at Argos right now. It's definitely worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than some of the largest models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.