Great value: Philips' most advanced 22-in-1 air fryer is 44% off – now just AU$338

Air fryers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, reduce cooking times to mere minutes and promote multiple cooking methods in one neat box. It’s not often we see an air fryer laying claim to 22 different cooking methods, however, but that’s exactly what the Philips 7000 Series Air Fryer Combi XXL can do. And right now, it’s at an all-time Aussie low of AU$338 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

On top of its 22 cooking methods – which include the usual suspects of air fry, roast, bake and grill, but add others such as stew and sous vide – this do-it-all Philips air fryer has a large 8.3L basket, meaning plenty of space for a family’s worth of food.

Philips 7000 Series Air Fryer Combi XXXL (HD9875/90) | AU$549 AU$338 on Amazon (save AU$211) A mouthful to say but with a cooking basket big enough to feed many mouthfuls, this Philips Series 7000 air fryer will certainly help to take the stress out of meal times. Benefitting from Philips’ Rapid CombiAir+ technology, which promises to return evenly – and thoroughly – cooked food every time, and a dishwasher-safe build for easy clean up, you’ll be churning out restaurant-quality meals in no time.

We haven’t reviewed this exact model of Philips air fryer before, but we have used the similarly-large but slightly older Philips Airfryer XXL HD9650/99. We gave it a glowing four stars in our Philips Airfryer XXL HD9650/99 review , praising it for producing crunchy fries and beautifully crispy chicken wings each and every time, so we have high hopes for this more feature-packed model.

That machine also only had five preset cooking functions, yet this 7000 Series air frying machine packs in a ridiculous 100 auto cook functions – and it certainly seems to compete with the best air fryers, at least on paper. On the face of it, all you need to do is decide what you want to cook, put it in the cooking basket, let the machine do all the work and that’s it. Done.

While this deal may have dropped ahead of Prime Day, given the price has come down to an all-time low in Australia, we can’t guarantee it will drop any further when the six-day deals bonanza rolls around.