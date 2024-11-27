Double the baskets, double the space – our favorite dual-basket air fryer is at its lowest price in Amazon's Black Friday 2024 sale

Now that we're fully immersed in Black Friday 2024 deals, and especially the best Black Friday air fryer deals, we've been narrowing down the overwhelming wave of offers to find you the best possible savings - and this record-low price on the Ninja Double Stack air fryer is just the beginning of Amazon's Black Friday sale.

You heard, this dual basket air fryer is now £209 (was £269.99) at Amazon. That's its lowest price yet, and even better that Amazon's listing has matched the prices of Argos and John Lewis. Sitting among our top best air fryers, Ninja's dual basket air fryer maximizes cooking space while packing a small footprint – two of its best selling points.

Today's best Ninja Double Stack air fryer deal

Ninja Double Stack air fryer : was £269.99 now £209.99 at Amazon The Ninja Double Stack is one of our top-rated air fryers thanks to its innovative design that lets you prepare a full meal without taking up your whole kitchen worktop, and the XL version gives you even more space to cook. It dropped to £219 at Currys last week, but now Amazon is offering it for £10 less. Read our full Ninja Double Stack review

Why buy the Ninja Double Stack air fryer?

Well, our first reason would be because of its vertically stacked dual baskets, you'll have more room to whip up a storm in the kitchen while knowing that it's not going to take up a ton of space on your countertop. Therefore, it's ideal for smaller kitchens and for those who don't take well to bulky appliances.

But don't be thrown off by its compact size. Though it's designed to be space-saving and energy-efficient, it doesn't lack in the performance department and instead produces crisp and fluffy results across its six different cooking modes; Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, and Reheat. One of the only downsides of this model is that it's not ideal for cooking wet foods (as is the case with most air fryers), nor whole foods such as chickens and pizza, but that's what ovens are for.

