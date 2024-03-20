Air fryers are some of the hottest products in Amazon’s spring sale - here are five Cosori air fryers to look out for
Budget air fryers at record-low prices
In Amazon’s spring deals, air fryers are frequently limelight products, and in this year’s sale it's no different — so if you’ve had an air fryer sitting on your Amazon wishlist for a while, now is the perfect time to grab one.
If you’re not looking to splash out on a new air fryer, Amazon has plenty of great options, including deals on Cosori devices. Cosori's models rank among the best air fryers, most notably some of the best small air fryers, and these deals are available to both US and UK shoppers.
We’ve praised Cosori for being one the best budget options for air fryers. Slashing the price of an already relatively cheap air fryer means you’ve got yourself an unmissable bargain. While the options aren’t as broad as we’d hope, Amazon’s selection covers different sizes and functionalities to cater to your needs.
In the US, we’ve selected two options on different ends of the air fryer spectrum; a compact air fryer perfect for single servings, and a versatile model with 9 different cooking modes — both with different features and functions to offer depending on what you’re looking for. If you’re shopping from the other side of the pond in the UK, we spotted three deals that stood out for us, with each being at a record-low price.
Generally speaking, UK shoppers have more of an advantage in scoring a deal on a Cosori air fryer as the options in the US are quite sparse, but it’s going to take more than that to stop us from scouting the best air fryer options for you.
US Cosori air fryer deals
Cosori Air Fryer TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Compact Airfryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCOSORI-TurboBlaze-6-0-Quart-Air-Fryer%2Fdp%2FB0C33CHG99%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D2WS8QQFT06MGX%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.wFh3BEC0mP3deNNBh0LTYFiDgfBcClyzJz1TPk4UVsaPGMoFopBiXzcWnv66YdHo9JMs4yuSHZ2Oz65Hyxs_lw.JS_LRPutQ63__NNIurUj6WTw_KCO9UmoviZSPp-wI38%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dcosori%2B4.0%2Bquart%2Bair%2Bfryer%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710940163%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dcosori%2B4.0%2Bquart%2Bair%2Bfryer%252Ctodays-deals%252C134%26sr%3D1-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26SPES%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was
$119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
At $3 above its lowest-ever price, this is a fantastic deal for an air fryer with versatile cooking modes. The nine settings, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Frozen, Proof, Reheat, and Keep Warm cover just about all your cooking needs and allow you to experiment with new recipes easily. It also comes with a handy recipe book to give you an extra hand when deciding what’s on the menu for dinner.
Cosori Mini Air Fryer 2.1 Qt, 4-in-1 Small Airfryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCOSORI-Space-saving-Low-noise-Dishwasher-Reference%2Fdp%2FB0BDFRZX3F%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2WS8QQFT06MGX%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.wFh3BEC0mP3deNNBh0LTYFiDgfBcClyzJz1TPk4UVsaPGMoFopBiXzcWnv66YdHo9JMs4yuSHZ2Oz65Hyxs_lw.JS_LRPutQ63__NNIurUj6WTw_KCO9UmoviZSPp-wI38%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dcosori%2B4.0%2Bquart%2Bair%2Bfryer%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710940163%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dcosori%2B4.0%2Bquart%2Bair%2Bfryer%252Ctodays-deals%252C134%26sr%3D1-3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was
$59.99 now $49.80 at Amazon
Weighing less than 5lbs, Cosori’s mini air fryer is ideal for squeezing into compact spaces if you have limited countertop space. For an air fryer as small as it is, it doesn’t fall short in versatility with its four different settings Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Reheat allowing you to easily customize your cooking.
UK Cosori air fryer deals
Cosori Air Fryer 5.5L CP158-AF: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCOSORI-Cookbook-1700-Watt-Touchscreen-Nonstick%2Fdp%2FB07N8QY3YH%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_2268339c_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was
£109.99 now £66.48 at Amazon
Record-low price: If its lowest price to date isn’t convincing enough for you to make the purchase, then its extra large cooking capacity might just sway you. Designed for cooking in larger batches, Cosori’s 5.5L air fryer is perfect for catering the whole family and its 11 presets make it all the more simpler.
Cosori Air Fryer Oven 3.5L: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCOSORI-Circulation-Cookbook-One-Touch-Nonstick%2Fdp%2FB07GBQFNT9%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_2268339c_2%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £79.99 now £56.99 at Amazon
Record-low price: Much like the model above, this Cosori air fryer packs a more compact basket of 3.5L for more intimate cooking settings of 2-3 people. Though small in size, it carries the same number (11) of cooking modes - so it’s essentially a shrunken-down version of its 5.5L counterpart.
Cosori 5.5L Smart Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCOSORI-Cookbook-Removable-Functions-Dishwasher%2Fdp%2FB083FB8TSC%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_2268339c_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was
£119.99 now £68.39 at Amazon
Record-low price: What sets this air fryer apart from the others is its highly convenient smart features. You can take advantage of its smart cooking abilities by using the VeSync app, through which you can remotely control the air fryer and track the cooking process. In addition to its smarts, it has a vast variety of presets that can be enabled with one simple tap of a button.
