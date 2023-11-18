5 warm and comforting air fryer recipes that are perfect for Fall

Fall is now in full swing and what better way to celebrate than with a host of comforting and seasonal air fryer recipes? The best air fryers are not just for whipping up quick dinners; they're also great for creating autumnal treats that capture the essence of the season.

All of the recipes I've chosen for this Fall recipe round-up are simple to make and require minimal effort. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a cooking novice, there should be something here for you to enjoy. Plus, these recipes are perfect for family gatherings, weekend brunches, or simply to indulge in the flavors of Fall.

So, if you're looking to make the most of the season's produce and spices, here's my pick of the best air fryer Fall recipes.

Warm up with these air fryer Fall recipes

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

1. Air fryer pumpkin pie baked oats

This pumpkin pie-baked oats recipe is the perfect fusion of comfort and protein. Combining the cake-like gooey-ness of baked oats with the seasonal flavors of pumpkin and spices, this dish has soon become my Fall favorite.

They're much easier to make than regular pumpkin pies and are high in protein, making them not just tasty but a nutritious breakfast option, or for pre- or post-gym.

2. Air fryer candied yams

This air fryer candied yams recipe takes the humble root vegetable and elevates it to the perfect side dish for your Fall parties or holiday dinners.

Coated in butter, brown sugar, and spices, these yams are delicious when cooked in the air fryer because the dish is crispy on the outside, and tender and sweet on the inside.

Using an air fryer not only speeds up the cooking process but also gives the yams a caramelized texture without the need for deep frying. If you can't get hold of yams or don't like them, substitute them for sweet potatoes.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

3. Cheesy air fried butternut squash

While looking for comfort food recipes, I stumbled across this cheesy air fryer stuffed butternut squash dish. It turns the highly versatile vegetable into the ultimate food for colder, darker evenings by filling it with winter veggies and sausages before topping it with oozy cheese.

It's filling enough to act as a main meal, or you could serve it as a side dish. Plus a single butternut squash feeds two people, so it's a good dish when you're on a budget too.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

4. Air fryer mac and cheese balls

Mac and cheese is a classic comfort food but what if you could take its gooey, cheesy goodness and turn it into a portable, bite-sized snack? Enter these air fryer mac and cheese balls.

They take a bit more time and effort than other recipes in this list, but they're still relatively easy. We just recommend making the mixture a day before you plan to serve the balls as they need some time in the freezer.

The salty, creamy center goes so well with the crispy coating and they're perfect for parties, game days, or whenever you need a comforting pick-me-up, so are worth this effort.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

5. Air fryer cornbread

Cornbread is one of those classic comfort foods that goes well with just about anything. It can be sweet or savory, moist or crumbly, and it can be baked, steamed, and, now, air-fried. With this recipe, you can whip up cornbread, from scratch, in just half an hour.

The basic ingredients for cornbread include cornmeal, flour, leavening agents like baking powder or baking soda, eggs, and a liquid, such as milk or buttermilk. You can then ramp up the flavor with sugar, cheese, jalapeños, or a whole host of other ingredients.