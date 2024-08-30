You can now get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $49.99 for Labor Day

Did you have your eyes on a shiny new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for a bargain price then left it too late to snag the preorder deal? Good news. The opportunity has returned as part of this year's Labor Day sales – but potentially not for long. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung for as little as $49.99 when you trade in your old smartwatch.

As with any trade-in offer, your price will heavily depend on the smartwatch you’re handing over. The highest value of $250 off comes from trading in an Apple Watch Ultra 1 or 2, but there’s still a sizeable $200 off if you trade in an Apple Watch Series 8 or 9, or a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or newer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is perfect for tracking your health as well as how active you are, all while saving you from needing to look at your phone so often. Once we’ve spent more time with it, it seems likely it’ll end up on our best smartwatch buyer’s guide.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $49.99 after a trade-in

With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $250 when you trade in your current device. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we appreciated the sleek and circular design that somehow means there’s no visible bezel. It also has AI-powered wellness features which provide more context to your health. This includes a redesigned BioActive sensor so you gain extensive insight into how well you’re doing.

Besides wellness, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 simply does a great job of helping you compete with yourself, tracking runs and workouts, and pushing you to achieve more when able. It’s an incremental change compared to the previous model but a good one.

There are other smartwatch deals around if you don’t have the right trade-in to save the most here. You could even take a look at Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals given the difference isn’t as huge as you’d think, while there are Apple Watch deals for iOS users too.