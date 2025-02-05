Up to 42% off! This Wear OS watch has 100 hours of battery life and a new lowest-ever price

The OnePlus Watch 2 is one of our very favorite smartwatches and our top pick in the Wear OS category when it comes to the best smartwatch in 2025. At full price, it merited a 4.5-star score in our review, and now it can be bought at a massive discount on Amazon.

Right now in the U.S., you can get one for just $249.95 at Amazon, down from its usual price of $299. If you're in the UK, you should head straight to the OnePlus website, where you can grab one for £189, a massive 42% off.

With its 100-hour battery life, AMOLED display, and accurate fitness tracking, it's a great alternative to the best Samsung Watch or a Google Pixel.

Today’s best OnePlus Watch 2 deals

OnePlus Watch 2: was £329 now £189 at OnePlus US & Canada You can get a whopping £140 (42%) off the OnePlus Watch 2 in the UK at OnePlus' own website in all three of its brilliant colors. You'll also get a free gift, a fluoro-rubber strap of your choice, a brilliant spare or sports strap to complement your purchase.

In our OnePlus Watch 2 review we hailed this battery life king as an absolutely brilliant Wear OS Watch. As mentioned it delivers 100 hours of battery life and the full functionality of Wear OS. The display has a premium sapphire crystal coating and there's dual-frequency GPS tracking.

A couple of flaws: it only comes in one size so might be too big for some, and there's no digital crown or wireless charging. Regardless, it scored really highly as a great value pick (even at full price). The 1.43-inch AMOLED display is bright, and the steel chassis is durable and rugged.

Under the hood, you get 32GB of onboard storage, all the benefits of Wear OS' app ecosystem, and over 100 built-in exercise modes. It has a unique dual-chip configuration: a Snapdragon W5 to run Wear OS and a low-power chip to run basics like time and health data. The OnePlus Watch 2 switches between these two seamlessly to deliver excellent battery life without compromising any of the features.

You'll also find the usual suite of health-tracking features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress metrics, and blood oxygen. All of this packaged up makes for a pretty formidable Android smartwatch and a great alternative to household names like Pixel and Samsung, and that's before today's excellent discount.