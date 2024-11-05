Trade in your old smartwatch and get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $299.99
Thanks to a rebate of up to $350
Looking for one of the best smartwatches out there but not prepared to pay a premium for it? We've spotted a great deal just for you. As part of this year's early Black Friday deals, Samsung is already tempting us with a fantastic offer that can get you a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for as little as $299.99 (was $649.99).
The deal comes from a huge $350 trade-in credit that is available when you hand over an eligible device. For example, if you have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Watch 6 Classic, you get the full rebate. But other wearables will also give you a discount of at least $100. If you're ready for an upgrade on your tech, then now's the time to bag Samsung's best smartwatch so far.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now from $299.99 with a trade-in at Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is almost in a league of its own and can be picked up for a ridiculously low price with an eligible trade-in. With up to 100 hours of battery life from a single charge, you can get out and about more than ever. Take advantage of on-board GPS for tracking runs, bike rides, and walks, plus all the tracking and health data you could ever want and see it in great detail through the Samsung Health app.
Our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review tells you everything you need to know about Samsung's best smartwatch so far. This watch has all the standard health and fitness tracking functionality but better. The exterior is made of titanium and is 10ATM + IP68 waterproof rated so you can take it on any adventure you can think of.
Along the way, you can track a wide range of health metrics, including ECG and blood pressure. With 100 hours of typical usage, it's got Samsung's biggest battery life yet and will last even longer than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
If you don't need quite so much durability, then you might be happy with one of the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals. If, on the other hand, you want the best that Apple has to offer, then head over to our Apple Watch deals page.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.