Trade in your old smartwatch and get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $299.99

Looking for one of the best smartwatches out there but not prepared to pay a premium for it? We've spotted a great deal just for you. As part of this year's early Black Friday deals, Samsung is already tempting us with a fantastic offer that can get you a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for as little as $299.99 (was $649.99).

The deal comes from a huge $350 trade-in credit that is available when you hand over an eligible device. For example, if you have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Watch 6 Classic, you get the full rebate. But other wearables will also give you a discount of at least $100. If you're ready for an upgrade on your tech, then now's the time to bag Samsung's best smartwatch so far.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now from $299.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is almost in a league of its own and can be picked up for a ridiculously low price with an eligible trade-in. With up to 100 hours of battery life from a single charge, you can get out and about more than ever. Take advantage of on-board GPS for tracking runs, bike rides, and walks, plus all the tracking and health data you could ever want and see it in great detail through the Samsung Health app.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review tells you everything you need to know about Samsung's best smartwatch so far. This watch has all the standard health and fitness tracking functionality but better. The exterior is made of titanium and is 10ATM + IP68 waterproof rated so you can take it on any adventure you can think of.

Along the way, you can track a wide range of health metrics, including ECG and blood pressure. With 100 hours of typical usage, it's got Samsung's biggest battery life yet and will last even longer than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you don't need quite so much durability, then you might be happy with one of the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals. If, on the other hand, you want the best that Apple has to offer, then head over to our Apple Watch deals page.