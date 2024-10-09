This Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Prime Day deal has me saying buh-bye to my beloved Watch 6

Early in 2024 I started to use the Galaxy Watch 6, and it quickly became my favourite wearable for its easy-to-use operating system, great customisation and smart approach to fitness tracking. It was (and still is) such a good watch, but I’m keen to use the new features ushered in with the Galaxy Watch 7 to the point where I’m strongly considering upgrading to the new model. It helps tremendously that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has hit its lowest price since its July debut – just AU$427.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Samsung’s new foldables at the tech giant’s Galaxy Unpacked event three months ago, and though most of the energy was devoted to the all-new Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring, the Watch 7 was still an impressive piece of tech.

The improvements brought with the seventh generation smartwatch included a faster and more efficient CPU, more accurate dual-frequency GPS and heart tracking, greater storage capacity, multi-sport tracking and active energy score tracking.

The Watch 7 also brought with it some handy AI features, including Galaxy AI coaching that encourages you to compete with your previous workout performances. It’s a gorgeous smartwatch that's as stylish as it is feature-packed, ideal if you want a good looking wrist gadget or an accurate fitness tracker.

And if you’re looking to save as much as possible, Amazon is currently offering a special promotion with Northladder, where if you trade-in an old device, you can get up to AU$800 back on an Amazon gift card. Depending on what eligible gadget you’re trading in, that’s quite a sizeable chunk of cash that you can shave off the price tag.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we applauded the subtle improvements made to an already great wearable. The sleek design with no visible bezel and faster processing power were things we loved, and the new BioActive sensor stole the show, though we lamented the lack of a Classic model with a rotating bezel. We also would have liked an improvement to battery life, although a full day of heavy use is still commendable.

If this deal doesn’t tempt you, keep in mind that there are plenty of other great Galaxy Watch deals up for grabs for Prime Big Deal Days. The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is down to AU$290 for both Rose Gold and Black options, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Graphite, LTE, 44mm) is down to AU$239 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Graphite, LTE, 44mm) is down to AU$294.

Being able to read messages and answer calls from your wrist is a handy trick on its own, as are playback controls for Spotify and YouTube Music, along with Google Maps integration for tracking where you’re going on-foot. On top of the impressive suite of fitness tracking features that Samsung excels in offering, it’s tough to look past the Galaxy Watch range if you’re an Android user and especially if you have a Samsung phone.

At this price, it’s a cheap way of picking up one of the latest wearables.