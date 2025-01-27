This Garmin Venu 2 is £150 off right now – at a retailer you wouldn't expect

The Garmin Venu 3 might be the best Garmin for most people when it comes to an all-round smartwatch, but at a discount, its predecessor the Venu 2 is still a brilliant pickup for people who want a great do-it-all Garmin, especially when you can find it at a discount.

Right now in the UK, you can get a Venu 2 from H. Samuel (yes, the jewelers), for just £199 instead of £349. A massive £150 saving and less than £10 off the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model.

If you want a newer Venu 3, they also have the best price on that model too, currently just £389 instead of £449.

Today's best Garmin Venu deals

Garmin Venu 2: was £349 now £199 at H Samuel Now getting on for age a bit, the Venu 2 is still a brilliant cheap Garmin for those who want a do-it-all smartwatch for less than £200, which is why this £150 saving is so enticing.

Garmin Venu 3: was £389 now £449 at H Samuel If you want the newer Venu 3, you can also save £60 on this particular model – now just £389 instead of £449, and the best price you'll find on this watch right now.

In our Garmin Venu 2 review, we praised its excellent AMOLED display, great GPS, a swathe of wellness features, and Garmin's industry-leading fitness tracking.

It was a minor design update over the original, but is still a brilliant budget Garmin option for those who want to get into fitness (or smartwatches) for the first time.

Likewise, our Garmin Venu 3 review lauded its near-perfect balance of smartwatch and health tracking features, with intuitive health guidance and another fantastic display. Indeed, one of its only cons is the high price, which makes the Venu 3 discount and the Venu 2 alternative both enticing picks for the budget-conscious.

On balance, the massive Venu 2 saving would be enough to sway me to pick the older model, with something like the Apple Watch Series 10 a more enticing option at that higher price point.

If you want a cheap Garmin, our top cheap pick is the Vivoactive 5, also currently discounted at H. Samuel to just £224 instead of £259. Certainly, either of those picks represents better value than a £140 Fitbit Charge 6 and is a solid upgrade over the best cheap fitness trackers out there.