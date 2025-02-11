Score the excellent Huawei Watch Fit 3 for cheap with this limited-time deal
A £25 discount and a free strap make this one sweet deal
The Huawei Watch Fit 3 was one of the best smartwatches I reviewed last year. I loved it so much that I gave it a solid 4.5 out of five stars and would easily recommend it at its full price. But, thanks to a new deal, you can get it for even less.
For a limited time only, you can save £25 and get the Huawei Watch Fit 3 for £113.99 (was £139.99). The saving comes from a flat £20 discount and a coupon code (ASWEETHEART) that unlocks a further 5% off. If that wasn't enough, Huawei will throw in an extra Fit 3 Strap for free with every purchase.
Today's best Huawei Watch deals
Buy Huawei's ultra-slim 1.82-inch AMOLED smartwatch for less thanks to a £20 discount and a further 5% off with the code 'ASWEETHEART' at checkout. Get health metrics, activity tracking, and notifications delivered for less on a watch that I rated highly when I tested it last year.
In a fitting deal for Valentine's Day, if you'd like to buy one for yourself and another for a friend or partner, then you can save even more and nab a discount of over £75. That includes a flat reduction and a further 5% off with the discount code 'ASWEETHEART'.
You can check out my recently published Huawei Watch Fit 3 review if you want a full rundown of this excellent smartwatch. As well as a beautiful design and a bold display, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 lasts for 10 days of normal usage or seven days if you want to push it to the extreme. Either way, you won't be charging the device more than once a week.
The smartwatch displays a reasonable amount of data but if you really want to drill deep, then you'll need the Huawei Health App. With it, you can access graphs, stats, and customise your watch experience. This app is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.
Our best Android smartwatches and best smartwatches for the iPhone will give you all the options around based on budget and features. If you'd like something more tailored to fitness tracking, then we also have a roundup of the best fitness trackers too.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apple could make buying the wrong size Apple Watch a thing of the past with this futuristic invention
Exclusive: OnePlus Watch 3 revealed, with an Apple Watch-style rotating digital crown and Galaxy Watch-beating battery life