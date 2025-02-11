Score the excellent Huawei Watch Fit 3 for cheap with this limited-time deal

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 was one of the best smartwatches I reviewed last year. I loved it so much that I gave it a solid 4.5 out of five stars and would easily recommend it at its full price. But, thanks to a new deal, you can get it for even less.

For a limited time only, you can save £25 and get the Huawei Watch Fit 3 for £113.99 (was £139.99). The saving comes from a flat £20 discount and a coupon code (ASWEETHEART) that unlocks a further 5% off. If that wasn't enough, Huawei will throw in an extra Fit 3 Strap for free with every purchase.

Today's best Huawei Watch deals

Huawei Watch Fit 3: was £139.99 now £113.99 at Huawei UK Buy Huawei's ultra-slim 1.82-inch AMOLED smartwatch for less thanks to a £20 discount and a further 5% off with the code 'ASWEETHEART' at checkout. Get health metrics, activity tracking, and notifications delivered for less on a watch that I rated highly when I tested it last year.

Buy Two: Save £64 Huawei Watch Fit 3: was £279.98 now £203.30 at Huawei UK In a fitting deal for Valentine's Day, if you'd like to buy one for yourself and another for a friend or partner, then you can save even more and nab a discount of over £75. That includes a flat reduction and a further 5% off with the discount code 'ASWEETHEART'.

You can check out my recently published Huawei Watch Fit 3 review if you want a full rundown of this excellent smartwatch. As well as a beautiful design and a bold display, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 lasts for 10 days of normal usage or seven days if you want to push it to the extreme. Either way, you won't be charging the device more than once a week.

The smartwatch displays a reasonable amount of data but if you really want to drill deep, then you'll need the Huawei Health App. With it, you can access graphs, stats, and customise your watch experience. This app is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

